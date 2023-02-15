EstateExec Named a Finalist in the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™
Honored for excellence in the Innovative Services & Software Solutions categoryCA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EstateExec™, the leading online service for estate executors, has been named a finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards. The company is being honored in the Innovative Services & Software Solutions category for its revolutionary estate settlement software, which brings modern technology to a challenging financial rite of passage that ultimately affects everyone.
By law, EVERY person who dies must have his or her estate settled by an executor, usually an inexperienced family member who has no idea how to successfully navigate this complex and daunting process. EstateExec is democratizing this process ─ largely unchanged for hundreds of years ─ through its innovative software that provides automatically customized step-by-step guidance, integrated accounting (including optional bank transaction download and analysis), and optional online sharing with relevant parties.
The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors and Genentech. The prestigious accolades honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation.
“We are honored to be named a finalist for such a prestigious award,” said Dan Stickel, founder and CEO of EstateExec. “While we have recently received a number of awards, including Best Estate Executor Software in North America (at the Worldwide Finance Awards), and Web Application of the Year (at the Globee Business Excellence Awards), the Edison Awards are reserved for innovators and innovations that make a profound difference to the world on a truly meaningful scale … and this has been our goal from the start.”
All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education, as well as past winners.
ABOUT The Edison Awards: Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. For more information, visit www.EdisonAwards.com.
ABOUT EstateExec: Based in Silicon Valley, EstateExec is the leading provider of software for estate executors. EstateExec is revolutionizing the way executors settle their estates, making it easy to manage, calculate, and finalize. For more information, visit www.EstateExec.com
Geoff Sadwith
EstateExec
gsadwith@EstateExec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook