Renewable Natural Gas - Fleets Discuss Economic & Environmental Benefits

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday April 19, 2023, the conversation will focus on renewable natural gas (RNG) at the premiere Appalachian RNG Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. Fleets using this clean fuel will share insights in a panel discussion moderated by Lynn Lyon, Director of Sustainable Transportation with U.S. Gain. Kirt Conrad, Executive Director of the Stark Area Regional Transport Authority (SARTA) will participate and compare their experience with buses fueled with RNG and Hydrogen. Hyliion will have a Hypertruck on site that demonstrates the ability to provide net-carbon negative emissions solutions for electrified fleets using RNG.

The discussion will cover truck technology and existing fueling infrastructure. Conrad and SARTA are recognized internationally for their impactful alternative fuel fleets. Hyliion is an award-winning technology company that started in Pittsburgh. Lyon is uniquely qualified after experience converting hundreds of trucks and building fuel stations for a large energy producer and U.S. Gain is one of the largest RNG producers in North America with 50 fuel stations and 160 dispensing points.

“If we want cleaner air, we need cleaner vehicles” Lyon says. Companies who own fleets or ship their products with carriers are taking a closer look at their carbon footprint from transportation. The same is true for transport companies moving people in buses and shuttles. Aiming for lower emissions, however, is challenging with changing policies, regulations, vehicle technology and fueling infrastructure.

“We’re encouraging companies with fleets of 30 or more trucks to attend,” commented Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network. He further added, “the RNG in Transportation panel discussion will outline the steps and benefits to be derived from the move to cleaner vehicles.”

Electrification provides a clear path to zero tail pipe emissions but is not the only option. Leading fleets including UPS, Amazon, and Pepsico, have made large investments in natural gas fueling for many years. With proven and affordable near zero vehicle technology in trusted brands like Peterbilt and Volvo and an existing map of fuel stations, it may be an easier and timelier option.

RNG is an efficient, affordable and sustainable lower carbon fuel made from organic sources including animal waste, landfills, wastewater, and food waste. It is processed to molecularly mirror fossil fuel with one molecule of carbon and four of hydrogen (CH4).

Lyon emphasizes “Carbon negative reduction is possible when we subtract the emissions from the waste product and the emissions that are displaced from diesel.” This provides a valuable accounting source for a company’s sustainability plan as well as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives of their suppliers and distributors. As the race to zero emissions is on, fleets in Appalachia are discussing how RNG achieves carbon negative transportation today and impressive lifetime emission reductions.