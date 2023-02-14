New Adult Platform In My Bedroom Launches to Empower Creators and Provide Inclusive Entertainment

In My Bedroom

In My Bedroom, a new adult platform, launches to empower creators with live streaming, marketplace, and inclusive environment.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In My Bedroom, a new adult platform, has launched just in time for Valentine's Day, providing a safe and inclusive environment for lovers to explore their desires. The platform is designed to empower adult content creators to earn a fair living from their work, offering a variety of features, including live streaming, subscriptions, and a revolutionary marketplace where creators can sell digital content, live video meetings, and real products to users on the platform.

The platform's focus on sexual inclusivity and creator empowerment sets it apart from other UGC platforms such as Only Fans, Fansly, and Manyvids. In My Bedroom is designed to be a safe and inclusive environment for all types of adult content, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, or any other aspect of identity.

During the beta launch, which began on January 27th and runs until the end of February, creators will keep 92.5% of their earnings, allowing them to earn more than they would on other platforms. In My Bedroom's revenue-sharing model aims to provide an equitable distribution of earnings for all creators on the platform, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to earn a fair living from their talents.

John Ramsay, CEO of In My Bedroom, said, "We believe that all creators should have the opportunity to earn a fair living from their work, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, race, or any other aspect of their identity. Our platform is designed to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all types of creators and users to explore their desires and connect with like-minded individuals."

In My Bedroom's commitment to inclusivity is reflected in their diverse range of content creators, representing a variety of genders, sexual orientations, and backgrounds. The platform encourages and celebrates diversity, promoting equality in the adult entertainment industry.

The platform's live streaming feature includes live tipping and gifting options, which allows creators to earn money in real-time while they're streaming, making it a more interactive and engaging experience for both the creator and the viewer. Additionally, users can support their favorite creators by subscribing to their channels and tipping them on their posts.

In My Bedroom's marketplace feature is a unique offering in the adult entertainment industry, allowing creators to monetize their work and earn a fair living from their talents. The marketplace is designed to be a safe and secure way for creators to sell digital content, live video meetings, and real products to users on the platform.

In My Bedroom's platform is user-friendly and easy to navigate, providing a seamless experience for both creators and users. The platform's team is dedicated to improving and updating the platform based on user and creator feedback to provide the best possible experience for all.

In addition to providing a safe and inclusive environment for creators and users, In My Bedroom also has intentions to provide healthcare benefits to creators as well as support by way of referrals to CPA companies that want to help creators keep more of their money.

During the beta launch, the In My Bedroom team is focused on driving more viewers to the site to draw more subscribers for the creators. The team is dedicated to promoting creator empowerment, providing a platform that is designed to enable creators to take control of their content and earn a fair living from their talents.

In My Bedroom is excited to be launching and invites creators and users alike to join their community and be a part of shaping the future of adult entertainment. Finally, we can have a safe, inclusive environment in the sex trade.

To learn more about In My Bedroom, visit their website at Inmybedroom.com or contact John Ramsay, CEO, at john@inmybedroom.com or 866-684-9619.