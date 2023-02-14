Local Food Supply Chain Training Announced​

​​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 13, 2023

Partners in the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance Program are hosting a session titled “Farm to Community Wellness: Networking Local Food Supply Chains" at the Marbleseed Organic Farming Conference on February 23, 2023, in La Crosse.



At this event, farmers will be introduced to key partners and resources will be provided for technical assistance in food production, food safety, and scaling up farm businesses. Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), historically underserved producers, and other partners in the food distribution system are invited to the session. Attendees will meet additional producers and partners and learn from others who are working to create equitable and fair food supply chains. Sessions will have interpreters for Spanish and Hmong.

Attendees will be able to register on site at the Organic Farming Conference (300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, WI). Learn more here: Farm to Community Wellness: Networking Local Food Supply Chains - Marbleseed Organic Farming Conference.

About the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service to create the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. The LFPA program aims to strengthen local food systems, support Wisconsin farmers, and distribute fresh nutritious foods to underserved communities.

DATCP is collaborating with producers, distributors, food security organizations, and tribal partners to provide program development, coordinate transportation and logistics, and procure food from local producers through partnership with Marbleseed, Wisconsin Farmers Union, and Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative. For more information, visit wilocalfood.org.



