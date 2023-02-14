Multipoint Group Partners with Qualys
Multipoint Group Partners with Qualys to extend renowned Cloud Platform Agreement will bring robust cloud security solutions
Qualys boasts globally recognized leadership in Cloud Security and Vulnerability Management, in addition to several other capabilities that create an enriched and complete platform”MILAN, ITALY, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipoint Group Partners with Qualys to extend renowned Cloud Platform Agreement will bring robust cloud security solutions to customers in new markets across EMEA.
Multipoint Group, a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) expert in IT security and Internet technology solutions, today announced it has partnered with Qualys Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, to extend the power of the Qualys Cloud Platform to organizations across Turkey and Greece. The agreement will provide customers based in these regions with the ability to prevent possible exploitation and keep up in today’s growing threat landscape.
Backed by the renowned Qualys Cloud Platform, organizations will have access to continuous, always-on assessment of their global IT, security, and compliance posture, with 2-second visibility across all IT assets, wherever they reside. And with automated, built-in threat prioritization, patching and other response capabilities, it’s a complete, end-to-end security solution.
Multipoint Group will enhance the effectiveness of Qualys’ channel partners throughout the sales cycle – from pre-sales support to assist channel partners in the presentation of solutions to providing post-sales technical support, enabling resellers to deliver the benefits of the Qualys Cloud Platform to their customers.
“As the Qualys Partner Program continues to grow, launching a distributor like MultiPoint in developing regions will guarantee additional scalability and allow us to increase market-share and reach new customers,” said Suzanne Swanson, senior vice president of Global Partners, Qualys. “The strategic partnership with Multipoint Group is exciting for our partner program and its journey to make security possible for all.”
“We are pleased to be able to partner with Qualys to extend its capabilities to our customers in Turkey and Greece. Qualys boasts globally recognized leadership in Cloud Security and Vulnerability Management, in addition to several other capabilities that create an enriched and complete platform – necessary to defend an organization’s most strategic assets from today’s threat actors,” said Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group. “Qualys’ unique vision drives a wide range of highly impactful solutions that are accessible, easy to integrate and scalable. This partnership will ultimately work to bring our customers a platform that allows them to streamline security processes and accelerate detection and response.”
About The Multipoint Group
The MultiPoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security and cyber-intelligence solutions, with established offices in Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Malta, Singapore, Turkey, and Portugal. Multipoint Group was founded in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group, distributing various cyber companies around the globe.
About Qualys
Qualys is a leading provider of information. Security and compliance cloud solutions. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated apps help businesses simplify security operations and lower the cost of compliance by delivering critical security intelligence on demand and automating the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications.
