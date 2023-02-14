OnlineCheckWriter.com: Revolutionizing Business Payments with Credit Card and Multiple Receivables Options

The latest innovation from Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlinecheckWriter.com, allows customers to pay their suppliers, contractors, or vendors with credit cards, even if payees don't accept credit card payments

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com has revolutionized the way people make payments to their vendors and suppliers. Now, even if a vendor does not accept credit cards, a payer can still pay using their credit cards and earn rewards.

"We understand the challenges businesses face when it comes to managing cash flow," said Sabeer Nelli, founder and CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "With OnlineCheckWriter.com, business owners can say goodbye to the headaches of transaction costs and cash crunches," he added.

"The latest innovation from Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlinecheckWriter.com, allows customers to pay their suppliers, contractors, or vendors with credit cards, even if payees don't accept credit card payments," he stated.

"We believe that a business should have the flexibility to choose how they make payments, and with OnlineCheckWriter.com, they now can," Sabeer Nelli added. "We provide multiple payment and receivables options, making it easier for businesses to manage their finances, including credit, debit, ACH, and wire transfer."

The platform also offers receivables payment using eCommerce Checkout SDK, shared payment links, or a QR code. In addition, payees can accept credit and debit cards without any merchant fees.

"OnlineCheckWriter.com is the solution for businesses looking to make payments with credit cards without worrying about the limitations of traditional payment methods," he stated.

OnlineCheckWriter.com is a cloud-based payment platform for businesses and individuals, offering ACH payments, direct deposits, and RTP options. It allows users to create, manage, and track payments, deposits, and transactions through printable checks and eChecks.

With recent additions like international payments in any currency, credit card payments without payee fees, and integrations with all popular accounting platforms, it's a popular choice for businesses looking to streamline their payment processes.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is a leader in payment technology, continuously introducing new solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of businesses.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has over 600,000 registered users and has processed transactions totaling more than $40 Billion. With its user-friendly interface and competitive pricing, OnlineCheckWriter.com has become the go-to platform for businesses. With its recent expansion into credit card payment services, the company is poised for even more growth in the future.