Five Lakes Coffee - Premium Quality Coffee Roasted to Perfection Now Available Nationwide

Paul Smith, CEO of Five Lakes Coffee, is pictured conducting a "cupping" at the Five Lakes Roasters. Five Lakes Coffee is now available nationwide, bringing their exceptional coffee to coffee lovers across the country.

Angry Brew single-serve pods, 12 oz. whole bean bag, Angry Brew tumbler, and hat - all featuring Five Lakes Coffee's best-selling product. Angry Brew is now available nationwide.

A cup of premium Five Lakes Coffee sets on a kitchen island in the morning.

Taste the difference Five Lakes makes in the comfort of your home or business

Popular small batch coffee roaster in midwest expands custom roastery service to homes and businesses across nation.

everyone deserves access to the finest coffee, no matter where they live”
— Paul Smith
STURGIS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Lakes Coffee is proud to announce that its premium quality coffee products are now available to coffee lovers nationwide. With eight successful cafes in Indiana and Michigan, Five Lakes Coffee has established itself as the preferred choice for coffee drinkers in the region who appreciate the company's freshly roasted coffee above all others.

Sourced from the finest coffee-growing regions around the world, each batch of Five Lakes coffee is custom-roasted to perfection for a smooth, rich, and full-bodied flavor. The attention to detail is evident in every cup, and customers are raving about the exceptional taste and quality of Five Lakes Coffee.

In addition to offering a wide range of specialty coffees, including single-serve Keurig compatible pods and 5-pound whole bean bags, Five Lakes Coffee also offers a flexible subscription service that saves customers money while delivering freshly roasted coffee directly to their door. With the ability to choose delivery frequency and quantity, as well as take advantage of additional discounts for loyalty, Five Lakes Coffee provides an unparalleled coffee experience.

"At Five Lakes Coffee, we believe that everyone deserves access to the finest coffee, no matter where they live," said Paul Smith, CEO of Five Lakes Coffee. "Our commitment to sourcing only the best coffee beans, custom-roasting each batch to perfection, and delivering that freshly roasted coffee promptly sets us apart from other coffee companies. We are confident that coffee lovers everywhere will appreciate the difference and enjoy the exceptional taste and quality of Five Lakes Coffee."

Discover the coffee you've been missing at Fivelakes.com.

Paul Smith, CEO
Five Lakes Coffee
email us here

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


