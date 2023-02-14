Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,494 in the last 365 days.

Refrigeration with Solar Thermal Energy Saves up to 50% Electricity & Carbon with Zero CapEx or Debt for Grocery Stores

Onsite Utility Services Capital launches Refrigeration Optimization-as-a-Service to capture energy savings to 50% for grocery stores & cold storage facilities.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) Refrigeration Optimization provides a hi-tech solution for retrofitting or replacing commercial refrigeration systems by integrating solar thermal with a smart compressor controller to improve the operating efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Integrating solar thermal into the refrigeration cycle to do the work the compressor otherwise would use electricity for puts the suns heat energy to work to help cool our food. This has been made possible by converting fixed speed compressors into variable speed with our smart compressor controller including a variable speed drive. Another benefit is that the entire system qualifies for the 30% ITC and an additional 10% for domestic content under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented “55% of the electricity used at grocery stores is for refrigeration so energy and carbon savings targeting refrigeration can have a major impact on our carbon reduction goals. But the use of capital for improving existing refrigeration systems is not where the typical grocery or cold storage operator wants their money focused on. By utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the grocery owner takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee that is less than what they currently spend. By removing the CapEx barrier, more grocers and cold storage facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company growth and operations.”

Fritz added, “This is a perfect time if someone needs to purchase new refrigeration equipment with our Solar Thermal solution integration because with the 40% ITC, the government tax benefits pay for 40% of the equipment in income tax savings. Or keep your capital and use our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform and we will invest the capital for the upgrade.”

About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.

Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 844-768-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Refrigeration with Solar Thermal Energy Saves up to 50% Electricity & Carbon with Zero CapEx or Debt for Grocery Stores

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.