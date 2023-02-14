Refrigeration with Solar Thermal Energy Saves up to 50% Electricity & Carbon with Zero CapEx or Debt for Grocery Stores
Onsite Utility Services Capital launches Refrigeration Optimization-as-a-Service to capture energy savings to 50% for grocery stores & cold storage facilities.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) Refrigeration Optimization provides a hi-tech solution for retrofitting or replacing commercial refrigeration systems by integrating solar thermal with a smart compressor controller to improve the operating efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Integrating solar thermal into the refrigeration cycle to do the work the compressor otherwise would use electricity for puts the suns heat energy to work to help cool our food. This has been made possible by converting fixed speed compressors into variable speed with our smart compressor controller including a variable speed drive. Another benefit is that the entire system qualifies for the 30% ITC and an additional 10% for domestic content under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented “55% of the electricity used at grocery stores is for refrigeration so energy and carbon savings targeting refrigeration can have a major impact on our carbon reduction goals. But the use of capital for improving existing refrigeration systems is not where the typical grocery or cold storage operator wants their money focused on. By utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the grocery owner takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee that is less than what they currently spend. By removing the CapEx barrier, more grocers and cold storage facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company growth and operations.”
Fritz added, “This is a perfect time if someone needs to purchase new refrigeration equipment with our Solar Thermal solution integration because with the 40% ITC, the government tax benefits pay for 40% of the equipment in income tax savings. Or keep your capital and use our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform and we will invest the capital for the upgrade.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
