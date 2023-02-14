Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,491 in the last 365 days.

Critical Humanitarian Aid arrives in Ukraine through mission coordinated by National & BBF -Brother’s Brother Foundation

National Airlines B747-400F aircraft departing Orlando, U.S. with humanitarian aid

Offloading of the aid & relief materials in Poland

Transporting the aid & relief materials on designated trucks to Ukrainian crisis hit regions

"We could not be more appreciative of National Air Cargo Group's generosity in assisting those in dire need in Ukraine. The team’s responsiveness to the humanitarian crisis is truly commendable”
— Ozzy Samad, President, Brother’s Brother Foundation (BBF).
DUBAI AIRPORT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. based Brother’s Brother foundation partners with National Airlines to ship humanitarian aid to different regions in Ukraine via Poland. The 17 tons of aid, which includes sleeping bags, quilts, clothing, generators and other additional items were distributed among military hospitals and rehabilitation centers for injured soldiers in Kyiv, Lviv & Vinnytsia areas.

“We are deeply grateful for the leading initiative by Brother’s Brother Foundation in organizing the much needed support in the region. National has been actively partnering with several organizations and governments to deliver timely humanitarian aid and relief to the crisis hit regions over the last three decades” remarked Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Air Cargo Holdings Inc.

In a well-orchestrated mission, teams from both the organizations coordinated the airlift of the aid and relief items from the U.S to Poland on the National Airlines B747-400F aircraft. Later, the National Air Cargo global teams took all the needed initiative for the final mile coordinating customs requirements and shipment transportation to different crisis hit Ukrainian cities via specially designated trucks.

The safe and timely delivery of the aid further helped support military personnel deeply impacted by medical emergencies due to the sustained conflicts in the regions. "We could not be more appreciative of National Air Cargo Group's generosity in assisting those in dire need in Ukraine. The team’s commitment and responsiveness to the humanitarian crisis is truly commendable,” exclaimed Ozzy Samad, President, Brother’s Brother Foundation (BBF).

National Airlines along with partner social organizations continues to offer humanitarian aid & relief assistance to support various groups affected by conflicts, especially the military and para-military groups requiring emergency timely support.

Basil Poulose Cherian
National Air Cargo
+ +971544378470
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Critical Humanitarian Aid arrives in Ukraine through mission coordinated by National & BBF -Brother’s Brother Foundation

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Emergency Services, International Organizations, Military Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.