“Life on a Road Less Traveled” Chronicles the Life Loudell Insley Lived
A story of self-discovery, grit, and heartbreak along the different roads of lifeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One can seamlessly plan life ahead, but somewhere down the line, the trajectory of one’s life may change—intentionally, casually, unexpectedly even. While others may track a single, familiar trail, some take detours they would not have imagined in their lifetime. Loudell Insley, for one, has trodden different roads, including the one less traveled.
A Maryland native, Insley completed a degree in elementary education from the University of Maryland. But this had her asserting, “I don’t want to see the inside of a classroom again.” Over her objections, her father insisted she attend Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City—which changed Insley’s life’s trajectory for good.
At Gibbs, Insley was hired by Senator Edward Kennedy in 1965, and from there, she led a life exposed to the world of politics. Insley witnessed firsthand how Ted grew into The Lion of the Senate, became the Senator’s Assistant Press Secretary, and was there before, during, and after the Chappaquiddick accident. She was loaned for Senator Robert Kennedy’s presidential campaign, traveled with the candidate on his ill-fated 1968 western campaign, and was with him at the Ambassador Hotel when he was shot. She worked on his funeral, traveled to D.C. on the funeral train, returned to Ted’s office, and was there for funerals, births, and marriages. Insley moved on to a position in the press office of the Peace Corps and later worked for the Democratic Convention Committee in 1972 during the Watergate break-in. Insley was intimately in the center of things as history unfolded for America in the 60s and 70s. She eventually returned to her hometown and worked for the Perdue poultry company. In 1976, Insley began a reputable 46-year career in real estate.
Insley was able to take completely different paths in her lifetime on top of being a single woman in a changing society. Little did she know that one ample opportunity would open to even more extensive, life-changing events. She muses about taking a path she would never have trodden—the road less traveled—and how that shaped her life. She put her stories of life adventures in writing for her family, and the warm welcome by friends and strangers led Insley to publish her memoir entitled “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History.”
Hollywood Book Reviews writes, “Life on a Road Less Traveled is a dramedy rife with incident, character and reflection… It is a memoir; it is history; it is almost autofiction.” A writing jewel that shares Insley’s rollercoaster ride of life—her self-discovery, grit, and heartbreak, “Life on a Road Less Traveled” is an inspiring memoir you don’t want to miss. Grab your copy available on Amazon and other major online retailers.
