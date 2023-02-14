Embedded world 2023: Intelligent Memory Relieves the Pain of Discontinuations with a full Legacy Memory Portfolio
Our entire memory portfolio focuses on longevity and availability. Most of our products can be used as form, fit and function drop-in replacement, sparing industrial customers from costly re-designs.”FRANKFURT / ESCHBORN, GERMANY, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, presents low-density eMMC flash memory components as well as its legacy, low-density DDR2, DDR3 and DDR4 product families at embedded world 2023 from March 14 to 16 in Nuremberg in hall 1, booth 554. These products address the needs of industrial and embedded computing manufacturers that have been hit by discontinuations from large memory manufacturers.
“As the demand in mainstream memory products sharply declined, the big memory manufacturers are streamlining their portfolio, discontinuing many lower density memories as well as older technologies,” explained David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory. “Our entire memory portfolio focuses on longevity and long-term availability. Most of our products can be used as form, fit and function drop-in replacement memory products for our industrial customers, sparing them from costly and time-consuming re-designs and qualifications.”
Intelligent Memory focuses on legacy memory products for industrial applications. It is one of the few memory manufacturers that offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR4 in addition to its customizable NAND flash memory portfolio. All memory products are available in a wide range of capacities and configurations, making IM’s portfolio one of the most comprehensive offerings in the market from one single source.
Product highlights at embedded world 2023 include its low-density eMMC product line with capacities of 4GB, its high-density DDR3 component with 8Gb and 16Gb, as well as its low-density LPDDR4 with 4Gb capacity. All of these components are widely used in embedded computers, systems on chip, system on modules or medical equipment. All of these require the high quality and longevity that IM’s products provide.
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit www.intelligentmemory.com.
