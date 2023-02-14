Boyd Street Ventures Lands Anchor Investment from Bank of America

Under the Radar. Above the Crowd.™

VC firm targets under-the-radar startups and above-average returns

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boyd Street Ventures announced today that Bank America has become an anchor investor in its Fund 1.

“We are honored to have Bank of America as an investor in our Fund 1,” said James Spann, Boyd Street Ventures Founder and Managing Partner. “Having such a renowned and savvy financial institution make a significant investment in our first fund is a powerful validation of our vision for delivering above-average returns to investors by discovering, funding and guiding promising under-the-radar startups.”

Boyd Street Ventures is targeting a $25 million fundraise for its Fund 1, with a $50 million hard cap. The firm has made six investments in health sciences, energy tech and fintech companies to date and plans to make six-to-10 additional investments in 2023.

"Bank of America's equity investment in Boyd Street Ventures reinforces our commitment to addressing the persistent funding gap for emerging companies led by diverse entrepreneurs," said Tram Nguyen, Bank of America’s Head of Global Strategic & Sustainable Investments. "Access to capital is key to driving economic growth and wealth creation, and Boyd Street Ventures is uniquely positioned to provide this support to underrepresented entrepreneurs and businesses in Oklahoma."

About Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities developed within the ecosystem of University of Oklahoma, recipient of the Carnegie Classification’s highest rating for research activity, and by OU alums and other entrepreneurial Oklahomans. BSV places Pre-Seed, Angel, Seed and Series A/B investments in the Life Sciences, FinTech, Energy Tech, Aerospace & Defense, and Climate Tech sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than are startups on the East and West Coasts. This strategy, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing de-risking strategic and operational counsel to these startups through its BSV Venture Studio, enables Boyd Street Ventures to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit https://www.boydstreetventures.com/.

