Website Closers Helps New Owners Take The Reins At Popular Amazon Seller Jerky-N-Spice
Another successful business sale from Website Closers proves that a well-run eCommerce business will always be in demand, even during rough times. Read more.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerky-n-Spice (https://jerkynspice.com), an Amazon Seller of gourmet smoked meat and jerky snacks, hot sauces, seasonings, and other specialty food products, has been successfully sold to a new owner. The sale was managed by Paul Vartanian of Website Closers, a leading brokerage firm that specializes in e-commerce businesses.
WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Internet and Technology-focused Business Brokerage helped facilitate the sale. Terry and Bonnie Patton, owners of the highly-successful Amazon business, sold the company to entrepreneurs Nate and Megan Grooms. Although the founders of Jerky-n-Spice did confirm that the deal reached the full asking price as valued by Website Closers, the terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed for confidentiality purposes.
Mr. Paul Vartanian, Franchise Owner and Broker for Website Closers, managed the buy-side and sell-side transactions. As Mr. Vartanian, stated, "We're thrilled to have played a role in the sale of Jerky-n-Spice and we're confident that the new owner will take the business to new heights. This is a great example of how a well-run e-commerce business can be a valuable asset for the right buyer."
"We are still seeing strong activity despite the rough economic headwinds. Businesses with a good track record of sales and profit are still in high demand with buyers. Jerky-n-Spice is an excellent example of this”, added Mr. Vartanian.
Speaking about the transaction, Terry Patton stated: “We started thirteen years ago as a brick-and-mortar operation, but saw that the future of the company was selling on the internet. After thirteen years, it was time for us to retire.”
“Website Closers came highly recommended, so we decided to go with them. Our experience was quite successful, thanks to Paul. We had a deluge of people interested, and we were turning away buyers. I just want to give my sincerest appreciation for everything you guys did. I will tell anybody I find who is looking to sell their business to go with you.”
Jerky-n-Spice has built a loyal customer base over the years by offering a wide variety of high-quality food products carefully crafted and curated for the discerning palate. The company has also established a strong presence on Amazon, making it an attractive acquisition for a new owner looking to take the business to the next level.
The new owners of Jerky-n-Spice plan to continue providing the same high-quality products and excellent customer service that the company is known for. Expanding the product line and exploring new marketing opportunities is also a priority for the new owners of the company.
Congratulations to both parties on this successful transaction!
Broker Contact
Paul Vartanian
Contact Form
Media Contact:
Jason Guerrettaz
Executive Director
800-251-1559
info@websiteclosers.com
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
Jason Guerrettaz
Website Closers
+1 800-251-1559
jguerrettaz@websiteclosers.com