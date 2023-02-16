Adacta listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Non-Life Insurance Core Platforms, Europe
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adacta, a leading software provider for the insurance industry, announced that it had been acknowledged as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Non-Life Insurance Core Platforms, Europe.
With that, Adacta was recognized among 14 Representative Vendors in Europe, eight of which were also acknowledged in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Non-Life insurance platforms, Europe. Leading up to 2022, Adacta was recognized in the Gartner Market Quadrant for three consecutive years (2019, 2020 and 2021).
"We consider continuous inclusion as a viable vendor in the European Insurance Core Platforms market a great recognition of our business strategy. We believe it also serves as proof of commitment to provide our insurance clients with best-in-class software, allowing them to fast-track toward a data-driven and digitalized insurance industry's future. In just the past year, we have recorded great results with existing clients, expanded our portfolio with new alliances, and launched several major improvements to AdInsure. We became the first insurance platform vendor to support the Oracle-Microsoft multicloud. We have also released a new data analytics module and our own BI repository," said Boris Bajić, Chief Executive Officer of Adacta.
According to the report, "non-life insurance CIOs face a fragmented market of local and international vendors targeting European expansion, with differing architectures, deployment strategies, and scale. CIOs can use this research to identify those vendors most relevant for supporting their core platform needs." According to the definition of the Gartner Market Guide, the guide helps “to manage the risk of investing in an emerging market with insight into its direction and potential, support the argument for allowing an emerging market to further evolve before making a commitment, and survey the types of provider options in the market and understand how offerings are likely to evolve.”
Adacta's AdInsure insurance platform supports insurers of all sizes and focuses on its mission to streamline business processes, improve user experience, and manage change effectively. The AdInsure for non-life insurance recognizes that serving users and clients remains crucial to maintaining insurers' growth and market position. The platform delivers an innovative environment that connects insurance organizations with emerging technologies, service providers, partners, and clients.
*Gartner Market Guide for Non-Life Insurance Core Platforms, Europe, James Ingham, Sham Gill, 14 December 2022.
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
The data in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide report has been reported directly by the vendors as of 31 December 2021.
For more information and full report visit Gartner website.
About Adacta
Adacta is a leading software provider for the insurance industry. Its insurance platform – AdInsure – provides Life and P&C insurers with a future-proof way to streamline their operations and processes. Since 1989, Adacta has spent decades helping insurance organizations grow their digital capabilities and drive increased profit. Their mission is simple: Empower tomorrow's industry leaders to realize their potential through technology.
About AdInsure
The AdInsure insurance platform is the digital foundation insurance businesses need to keep up with industry changes. It connects and supports all the insurance teams, helping them work smarter, launch faster, and provide modern customer experiences. Built around industry best practices, AdInsure combines comprehensive features in a single, unified platform. It delivers an innovative environment that connects insurance organization with emerging technologies, service providers, partners, and clients.
