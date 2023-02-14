Regional Analysis of the Near Infrared Imaging Market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Near Infrared Imaging Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Near Infrared Imaging Market refers to the use of imaging technology that captures and visualizes the near-infrared range of the electromagnetic spectrum. This technology is used in a variety of applications such as medical imaging, surveillance, agriculture, and more. The market for near infrared imaging is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques in healthcare and the expanding use of this technology in industrial and environmental monitoring.

The near infrared imaging market accounted for $271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in number of surgical procedures worldwide coupled with surge in prevalence of target diseases and surge in adoption of NIR imaging across the globe drive the growth in the global near-infrared imaging market. Furthermore, increase in awareness related to early diagnosis of cancer supplement the market growth. However, high availability of other alternative imaging techniques hinders the market growth. On the other hand, high potential of the emerging economies creates new opportunities in the industry.

The near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment to contribute the highest share during the forecast period

Based on product type, the near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment will account for the major share in the global near-infrared imaging market in 2018, contributing 92.3% of the total share, and is expected to contribute the highest share during the forecast period. This is due to their application during surgeries such as cancer surgery, plastic surgery, and other surgeries. Furthermore, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2026.

The medical imaging segment to maintain its dominant position by 2026

Based on application, the medical imaging segment will hold for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in advancements in surgical imaging techniques worldwide. Furthermore, this segment would register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026.

The cancer surgeries segment to maintain its dominant position by 2026

Based on indication, the cancer surgeries segment will hold for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in cancer prevalence worldwide. Furthermore, this segment would register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026.

North America to maintain its leadership status by 2026

Based on region, North America will contribute nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain the highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of surgical procedures performed in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026, owing to urge in awareness related to early screening of cancer. The other factors that boost the growth of market include huge patient base and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

Players grabbing the largest pie

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Li-Cor, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Innovations B.V. (Quest Medical Imaging B.V.)

Shimadzu Corporation

Stryker Corporation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Near infrared fluorescence imaging systems occupied 92.79% share of the global near infrared imaging market in 2018

• The medical imaging segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

• The cardiovascular surgeries segment accounted for 10.23% share of the market in 2018

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA

