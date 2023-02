Betaine Market to Reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.39%

Betaine Market

Global betaine market size to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during 2022-2027.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled โ€œ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global betaine market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during 2022-2027.Betaine, also known as betaine anhydrous or trimethylglycine (TMG), is a substance that naturally occurs in the body. It can also be found in foods like spinach, beets, seafood , wine, and cereals. It is extensively distributed among microorganisms, animals, and plants. It is known to function physiologically as a significant osmoprotectant, as well as a methyl group donor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), betaine can treat a genetic condition where too much homocysteine builds up in the body.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/betaine-market/requestsample Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:The global betaine market is driven by substantial growth in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage , and nutraceutical industries across the globe. Apart from this, the rising demand for nutritional products and dietary supplements is aiding the market growth. Besides this, the extensive adoption of betaine as an anti-stress agent in animal feed is also supporting the growth of the market. Betaine is employed in several feed additives to enhance the metabolism of farm animals and reduce the risks of visual abnormalities as well as developmental delays that are linked to its deficiencies.In addition, the health benefits linked to product consumption, like better metabolism, endurance, and muscle strength, are expected to boost the demand for the product. Moreover, its intrinsic properties, including high water holding capacity, promote its usage in toiletries and cosmetics, which is anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2199&method=1 Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.โ€ข American Crystal Sugar Company (United Sugars Corp.)โ€ข Amino GmbHโ€ข Associated British Foods PLCโ€ข BASF SEโ€ข Dow Inc.โ€ข Evonik Industries AGโ€ข Kao Corporationโ€ข Merck KGaA, Nutreco (SHV Holdings)โ€ข Solvayโ€ข Stepan Company๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The report has categorized the market based on source, product type and end-use industry.Breakup by Source:โ€ข Syntheticโ€ข NaturalBreakup by Product Type:โ€ข Betaine Anhydrousโ€ข Betaine Monohydrateโ€ข Betaine HClโ€ข Cocamidopropyl Betaineโ€ข OthersBreakup by End-Use Industry:โ€ข Food Industryโ€ข Feed Industryโ€ข Personal Care Industryโ€ข OthersBreakup by Region:โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2199&flag=C ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)โ€ข Market Trendsโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข Impact of COVID-19โ€ข Value Chain Analysisโ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐œ:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.