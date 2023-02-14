Betaine Market to Reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.39%
Global betaine market size to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global betaine market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during 2022-2027.
Betaine, also known as betaine anhydrous or trimethylglycine (TMG), is a substance that naturally occurs in the body. It can also be found in foods like spinach, beets, seafood, wine, and cereals. It is extensively distributed among microorganisms, animals, and plants. It is known to function physiologically as a significant osmoprotectant, as well as a methyl group donor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), betaine can treat a genetic condition where too much homocysteine builds up in the body.
𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The global betaine market is driven by substantial growth in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and nutraceutical industries across the globe. Apart from this, the rising demand for nutritional products and dietary supplements is aiding the market growth. Besides this, the extensive adoption of betaine as an anti-stress agent in animal feed is also supporting the growth of the market. Betaine is employed in several feed additives to enhance the metabolism of farm animals and reduce the risks of visual abnormalities as well as developmental delays that are linked to its deficiencies.
In addition, the health benefits linked to product consumption, like better metabolism, endurance, and muscle strength, are expected to boost the demand for the product. Moreover, its intrinsic properties, including high water holding capacity, promote its usage in toiletries and cosmetics, which is anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.
• American Crystal Sugar Company (United Sugars Corp.)
• Amino GmbH
• Associated British Foods PLC
• BASF SE
• Dow Inc.
• Evonik Industries AG
• Kao Corporation
• Merck KGaA, Nutreco (SHV Holdings)
• Solvay
• Stepan Company
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on source, product type and end-use industry.
Breakup by Source:
• Synthetic
• Natural
Breakup by Product Type:
• Betaine Anhydrous
• Betaine Monohydrate
• Betaine HCl
• Cocamidopropyl Betaine
• Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
• Food Industry
• Feed Industry
• Personal Care Industry
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
