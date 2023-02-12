Submit Release
Cooperation with the UNRCCA will continue

UZBEKISTAN, February 12 - Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva met with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman, who is completing her mission.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation of Uzbekistan with the UN and its specialized agencies, including the UNRCCA.

The Chairperson of the Senate Tanzila Narbayeva emphasized that during the mission of Natalia Gherman, cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UNRCCA has significantly intensified, relations have reached a qualitatively new level.

“In 2017-2022, Uzbekistan, in close cooperation with the UNRCCA, successfully implemented several important international initiatives and projects. We will continue close and constructive cooperation with the staff of the center in strengthening friendly and good-neighborly relations, solving several current problems of a regional nature”, the Chairperson of the Senate said.

In turn, Natalia Gherman highlighted the results of the socio-economic reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, highly appreciated the fact that cooperation between the countries of Central Asia is seriously intensifying at the initiative of Uzbekistan. She emphasized that Uzbekistan, promoting the format of mutual active cooperation and constructive discussion in the region, plays a major role in resolving various issues between fraternal countries and developing regional partnerships.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for further strengthening cooperation aimed at solving global security problems, sustainable development, protecting human rights and strengthening peace.

Source: UzA

