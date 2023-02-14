Banana Powder Market to Reach US$ 1,651 Million by 2027, Exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.3%
Global banana powder market size to reach US$ 1,651 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global banana powder market size reached a value of US$ 1,070 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,651 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.
Banana powder is made by drying and grinding ripe bananas into fine powder. It is a rich source of vitamins C and B6 and minerals, including potassium and magnesium. When compared with raw bananas, the banana powder offers an extended shelf-life when stored in a cold storage facility in the absence of oxygen. It also comprises antioxidant properties that help protect the skin from damage. Currently, banana powder is witnessing a considerable surge in demand across the cosmetics, food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, and feed additive industries.
𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The growing popularity of natural and organic cosmetics due to rising awareness regarding the potential health risks associated with synthetic ingredients represents one of the primary factors accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of banana powder, such as improving digestion, preventing dehydration, regulating blood pressure, and relaxing muscles, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Additionally, the surging product application to manufacture cakes, pastries, ice cream, and bread due to their convenient use, low wastage, and increased shelf life is boosting the market growth. Besides this, the rising utilization of banana powder in animal feed to improve the gut health of cattle and pets, the escalating demand for gluten-free products, and the introduction of organically obtained product variants by key players are positively contributing to the market growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The market is highly fragmented with the presence of many small and large players who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
• Chiquita Brands International Sàrl
• Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
• Dole Food Company, Inc.
• Fyffes plc
• Grupo Noboa S.A.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on end use.
Breakup by End Use:
• Food Industry
• Feed Industry
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
