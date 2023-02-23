XOP Networks announces availability of enhanced Multi-Modal Mass Notification solution as a Hosted Service
XOP Networks' Multi-Modal Mass Notification hosted service is designed to help first responders act quickly and effectively during emergencies.DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XOP Networks Inc, manufacturer of advanced Emergency Communications products is proud to announce the availability of its enhanced Mass Notification solution as a hosted service.
This solution, using cutting edge technology, provides Multi-modal Mass Notification capabilities that may be used in case of an emergencies to target individual recipients as well as public notification systems such as digital displays and PA systems.
The combination of multiple channels for communication, multiple triggering mechanisms and multiple ways to specify the alert messages provides the user with an unprecedented level of flexibility. The web-based interface makes it incredibly easy to use and administer the system.
Many solutions use SMS as the primary means of sending emergency messages. However, SMS network operates with the “best effort” philosophy, using spare capacity of the network to deliver short messages. Hence SMS cannot be guaranteed to deliver the emergency notifications within a given time frame. In addition, due to lack of audible alerting tones, sometimes such messages may get ignored.
XOP Networks’ Multi-modal Mass Notification, using cutting edge technology, provides multiple channels to send the notifications. These channels include:
• Voice Blast
• SMS Blast
• E-mail Blast
• Twitter Blast
• Banner Pop-ups on Desktop Computers
• Over P25 Radio Network
• PA Systems
• Marquee Display Boards
XOP Networks’ Multi-modal Mass Notification service allows multiple triggers to be defined for initiating the alert notification. The triggers include:
• Emergency alarm push buttons
• Designated telephones going off-hook
• Incoming calls from specific in-bound numbers (DIDs)
• Scheduled date and time.
• Initiation from Web-based interface
The system allows the message to be specified in multiple ways:
• Real time message communicated by the caller initiating the call
• Pre-recorded voice message
• Predefined text message
"We are thrilled to bring this new and innovative technology to market,” said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks. “With the increasing need of timely communication in case of an emergency, it is imperative that we find new ways to help first responders act quickly and effectively.”
