Electronic Medical Records Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Growing Chain of Hospitals is driving the growth of Electronic Medical Records Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electronic Medical Records Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period 2020–2025. The market is projected to grow from $ 26,914.7m in 2019 to $ 35,964.5m by 2025. Electronic Medical Records are basically the digitized version of medical records written in journals, back in time. It is a systemized collection of patient records that helps the physicians and medical practitioners to access the history of a patient from one single portal. The physicians can access the previous prescriptions, medical imaging results, previous doctor’s remarks and others through the interface. The report covers Electronic Medical Records Market size by type and applications, Electronic Medical Records Market share by top 5 companies and also the market share by start-ups during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

This IndustryARC report on the Electronic Medical Records Market highlights the following areas -

1. In the coming years, growing interest in electronic medical records is due to the growing chain of hospitals, technologies associated to the systems.

2. Partnerships, Merger and Acquisition, Product launch and business expansion were key sustainability strategies adopted by the market players to ensure the growth of Electronic Medical Records Market.

3. APAC region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

1. Electronic Medical Records can be uploaded to a cloud based service where all information of in-patients and out-patients will be available for review. An advantage of cloud based software is that the information once uploaded to the cloud service is safe and secure even if the hardware or on premise servers gets corrupted.

2. Ambulatory EHR segment dominated the Electronic Medical Records Market in terms of revenue. Ambulatory Electronic Health Records is an interface through which physicians and medical practitioners can access a patient’s history with a medical institution.

3. The Clinical Application segment dominated the Electronic Medical Records Market in 2019. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% during the period under consideration.

4. Hospital chains have been increasing as more people need medical assistance now a days. They have adopted electronic medical record systems that enables patients of any branch to visit any of their chain of hospitals and seek medical assistance.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electronic Medical Records Market Industry are -

1. Greenway Health LLC

2. General Electric Company

3. Epic Systems Corporation

4. eClinicalWorks

5. CureMD Corporation

