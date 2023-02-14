Frozen Food Market size is forecast to reach $383.3 billion by 2028 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growth of the Frozen Food Market is being driven by a soaring intake of frozen ready meals involving good quality raw materials.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Frozen Food Market size is estimated to reach $383.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The surging impulse buys of frozen foods are set to drive the Frozen Food Market. The soaring evolution from the sale of frozen fruits & vegetables to frozen vegetable mixes, frozen desserts and bakery products is set to propel the growth of the Frozen Food Industry during the forecast period. Frozen food products may include frozen fruits & vegetables, frozen dairy products like frozen yogurt, frozen meat & seafood and more. Only good quality raw materials can create good quick-frozen vegetables. As per Impulse Buying Statistics on Brandongaille.com, up to 20% of the average household’s grocery bill is derived from items that were bought on impulse only. Frozen foods may feature on the list of impulse buys. The frozen dessert industry has evolved to include Keto ice cream by Mammoth Creameries as well as sentimental and Gen Z-friendly Bubble Gum Ice Cream by Walmart. This represents the Frozen Food Industry Outlook.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Frozen Food Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe (Frozen Food market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2023-2028 owing to skyrocketing intake of frozen meat & seafood in the European region.

2. The growth of the Frozen Food Market is being driven by a soaring intake of frozen ready meals involving good quality raw materials. However, issues in the cooling chain may result in health complications which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Frozen Food Market.

3. The Frozen Food Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Frozen Food Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Frozen Food Market Segment Analysis – by Product Type : The Frozen Food Market based on product type can be further segmented into Frozen Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen Meat & Seafood, Frozen Cooked Ready Meals, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Snacks and Others.

Frozen Food Market Segment Analysis - by Distribution Channel : The Frozen Food Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channels and Others.

Frozen Food Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : Europe dominated the Frozen Food market with a 37% share of the overall market in 2022. The growth of this region is driven by enhanced living standards in the European region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in Frozen Food Industry are -

1.Unilever

2. Nestlé S.A.

3. General Mills, Inc.

4. Nomad Foods Limited

5. Tyson Foods, Inc.

