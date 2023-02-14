Peptide Synthesis Market Trends, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing usage of peptides in therapeutic areas is driving the growth of Peptide Synthesis Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Peptide Synthesis Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market is projected to grow from $308.62 Million in 2018 to $474.91 Million by 2025. Peptide synthesis is the creation of peptides, a combination where multiple amino acids are linked together with peptide bonds. The creation of certain compounds that has to have an amide bond formation between an amine and carboxylic acid is slow. The creation of such compounds requires the use of peptide coupling reagents or activators. Chemical peptide synthesis usually starts at the carboxyl end of the peptide and proceeds towards the amino terminus. However, protein biosynthesis (formation of long peptides) in living organisms usually occurs in the opposite direction. The report covers Peptide Synthesis Market size by type and applications, Peptide Synthesis Market share by top 5 companies and also the market share by start-ups during the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Peptide-Synthesis-Market-Research-505605

Key Takeaways

This IndustryARC report on the Peptide Synthesis Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Peptide Synthesis Market was dominated by North America in 2018. More information on other regions given in the final report.

2. The increase in the use of peptides in the therapeutic segment is set to drive the market during the forecast period. Detailed information on other market drivers mentioned in full report.

3. The lack of standard regulations for peptides have made it difficult for the peptides to get therapeutic approval. This is considered as a major constraint for the market. Information on other major constraints mentioned in full report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505605

Segment Analysis:

1. In 2018, the reagent segment dominated the product segment in terms of revenue. This is owing to their routine adoption in the peptide synthesis process. However, the equipment for peptide synthesis is estimated to have the fastest growth in the segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.8%.

2. The technology has a greater share owing to its ability to be used in large scale production of peptides for industrial purposes. But in laboratories, this process is slowly being replaced by Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis. This synthesis method is the fastest growing method during the forecast period.

3. The Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has been estimated to hold dominance over the end user segment of the market mainly owing to the increasing usage of peptides in the therapeutic industry.

4. The APAC region is estimated to grow the fastest during the forecast period owing to increasing investments by key market players in the region, increased healthcare spending by governments and patients as well as the growing investments for research for new products.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Peptide Synthesis Industry are -

1. Bachem

2. AnaSpec

3. Biotage

4. CEM Corporation

5. Advanced ChemTech

Click on the following link to buy the Peptide Synthesis Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505605

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062