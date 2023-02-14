PVC Pipes Market Size to Reach 31.1 Million Tons by 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.31%
Global PVC pipes market size to reach 31.1 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.31% during 2023-2028.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐏𝐕𝐂 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global PVC pipes market size reached 23.8 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 31.1 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.31% during 2023-2028.
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are thermostatic, hollow cylindrical tubular components obtained by extruding various raw materials, such as pellets, polymer resin, stabilizers, and artificial adhesives in a chamber. After production, the manufactured parts are melted, heated, and shaped into the desired length. As compared to conventional pipes, PVC pipes are more affordable, eco-friendly, lightweight, and easy to install, have leak-free joints, and provide exceptional dielectric strength.
𝐏𝐕𝐂 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The growth of the global PVC pipe market can be attributed to ongoing construction activities and the increasing need for durable and stress-resistant liquid handling equipment over conventional concrete pipes. Furthermore, the rising utilization of PVC pipes in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and drain-waste-vent (DWV) sewers is favoring the market growth. In line with this, the escalating environmental concerns and the implementation of water management initiatives by governments are further facilitating the widespread adoption of PVC pipes across the commercial and industrial sectors.
Moreover, the rising consumer awareness regarding the several product benefits has encouraged users to employ PVC pipes over rubber in flooring furniture and clinical tubing, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the uptake of molecular orientation procedure for manufacturing PVC pipes with enhanced physical and mechanical properties is contributing to the market growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the global PVC pipes market has also been examined with some of the top largest PVC pipes manufacturers being
• China Lesso Group Holdings Limited
• Fujian Aton Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co Ltd.
• Hebei Bosoar Pipe Co. Ltd.
• Pipelife Austria Gmbh & Co KG
• Plásticos Ferro S.L.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on application and regional Insights.
Breakup by Application:
• Irrigation
• Water Supply
• Sewerage
• Plumbing
• HVAC
• Oil and Gas
Regional Insights:
• Asia
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
