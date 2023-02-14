AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2023 reveals User Satisfaction with Security-Solutions and Professional Information
The independent security-software evaluation lab AV-Comparatives has released the results of its annual IT Security Survey.
The results of our IT security survey reflect the importance of antivirus products to the respondents and the relevance of independent assessments from av testing labs.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annual IT Security Survey results from AV-Comparatives are a snapshot of the current state of the antivirus sector. The opinions and preferences from the end user community provide us with valuable feedback. The results help to increase the relevance and value of anti-virus software testing.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives want to thank all who join the surveys and spend their time to complete them.
Users were asked about general questions about IT products (e.g. which operating systems and browsers they use), about security products in particular and about AV testing labs.
Some key findings are:
• Free security programs are more popular with younger respondents, whilst older users are more likely to pay for a security solution.
• Kaspersky was found to be the most popular desktop security product worldwide, followed by Microsoft, Bitdefender, ESET. These four products also feature in the top five products on every continent.
• A majority of survey respondents were happy with their current security solution, with over 83% reporting that they were satisfied or very satisfied.
• Bitdefender is the most popular mobile security solution overall, with Kaspersky a close second. Bitdefender, Kaspersky, ESET and Avast (in order of popularity) are found in the top four on every continent.
• Windows 10 is still the most used OS with over 50% using it as their primary desktop operating system. However usage has decreased compared to last year due to the increase of Windows 11 users, with 38% of survey respondents now using this version of Windows.
• While the user base of Windows 11 is growing, over 80% of respondents do not plan on switching to the newest Version of Windows in the next six months. There are a variety of reasons for this, the most common being preferring Windows 10 and not meeting the hardware requirements.
• There has been a slight increase in iOS usage, which now accounts for almost a quarter of users. However, Android remains the most popular mobile OS by far and is used by almost three-quarters of survey participants.
Respondents were also asked which products (business and consumer) they would like to see tested by AV-Comparatives. The survey concluded with questions about the best-known and most trusted antivirus testing labs.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the IT Security Survey 2023 report is available for free and as PDF:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Security-Survey-2023.pdf
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
