AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2023 reveals User Satisfaction with Security-Solutions and Professional Information

AV-Comparatives logo and the text IT Security Survey 2023 on a picture of a computer keyboard with a pen on it.

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2023

Pie diagram about distribution of used operating system as one result of AV-Comparatives Security Survey 2023

AV-Comparatives Security Survey 2023 – Primary used OS

Bar chart with eight bars show the best-known AV testing labs in percent as one result of AV-Comparatives Security Survey 2023.

AV-Comparatives Security Survey 2023 – best-known AV testing labs

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

The independent security-software evaluation lab AV-Comparatives has released the results of its annual IT Security Survey.

The results of our IT security survey reflect the importance of antivirus products to the respondents and the relevance of independent assessments from av testing labs.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annual IT Security Survey results from AV-Comparatives are a snapshot of the current state of the antivirus sector. The opinions and preferences from the end user community provide us with valuable feedback. The results help to increase the relevance and value of anti-virus software testing.

AV-Comparatives want to thank all who join the surveys and spend their time to complete them.
Users were asked about general questions about IT products (e.g. which operating systems and browsers they use), about security products in particular and about AV testing labs.

Some key findings are:

• Free security programs are more popular with younger respondents, whilst older users are more likely to pay for a security solution.

• Kaspersky was found to be the most popular desktop security product worldwide, followed by Microsoft, Bitdefender, ESET. These four products also feature in the top five products on every continent.

• A majority of survey respondents were happy with their current security solution, with over 83% reporting that they were satisfied or very satisfied.

• Bitdefender is the most popular mobile security solution overall, with Kaspersky a close second. Bitdefender, Kaspersky, ESET and Avast (in order of popularity) are found in the top four on every continent.

• Windows 10 is still the most used OS with over 50% using it as their primary desktop operating system. However usage has decreased compared to last year due to the increase of Windows 11 users, with 38% of survey respondents now using this version of Windows.

• While the user base of Windows 11 is growing, over 80% of respondents do not plan on switching to the newest Version of Windows in the next six months. There are a variety of reasons for this, the most common being preferring Windows 10 and not meeting the hardware requirements.

• There has been a slight increase in iOS usage, which now accounts for almost a quarter of users. However, Android remains the most popular mobile OS by far and is used by almost three-quarters of survey participants.


Respondents were also asked which products (business and consumer) they would like to see tested by AV-Comparatives. The survey concluded with questions about the best-known and most trusted antivirus testing labs.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the IT Security Survey 2023 report is available for free and as PDF:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Security-Survey-2023.pdf


About AV-Comparatives 

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.    

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2023 reveals User Satisfaction with Security-Solutions and Professional Information

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Education, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512287788 media@av-comparatives.org
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2023 reveals User Satisfaction with Security-Solutions and Professional Information
Die IT-Security-Umfrage von AV-Comparatives 2023 zeigt Zufriedenheit mit Antivirus-Lösungen und fachlichen Informationen
AV-Comparatives verlängert die ISO 9001:2015-Zertifizierung für unabhängige Tests von Anti-Virus Software
View All Stories From This Author