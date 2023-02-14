Capnography Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capnography Market is projected to reach revenue of $1.04 billion by 2024, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Previously, pulse oximetry was used for the monitoring of oxygen saturation in arterial blood. However, capnography devices could monitor the respiratory gases, pulmonary partial pressures, cardiovascular function and other similar functions. Growing use of capnography devices in patient monitoring and the rise in patient safety regulations are said to drive the market for capnography devices.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Capnography Market highlights the following areas -

1. Capnography Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17% owing to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the extensive use of capnography devices in sedation and emergency care. Capnography market size in 2018 was $415.5 million.

2. North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing improved patient safety regulations as well as increased prevalence of respiratory diseases. Capnography market share for North America is 39% during 2018.

3. Increased pollution and reducing air quality have resulted in various types of respiratory diseases. Thus as number of resultant medical cases increases, the requirement for capnography devices for their respiratory monitoring will also increase.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Micro stream capnography devices overcome the complications in conventional devices. Conventional devices are bulky and heavier and are known to cause facial burns. Newer generation capnography devices such as, micro stream device are safer, lighter and more durable. Thus they are having higher value compared to main stream or side stream capnography devices.

2. Hospital segment will have a larger market share in 2018. They are used to monitor the patients in critical care. Anesthesia procedures require continual observation of patient respiration, which also contributes to an increased use of capnography devices in hospitals.

3. According to application, capnography devices have a higher share in procedural sedation which is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 13.2%. Sedated patients may have risk oxygen deficiency and other perioperative complications.

4. North America is estimated to hold largest share in Capnography market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Furthermore, improved regulations focused on patient safety and clinical regulations have increased the requirement for continual monitoring of patients.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Capnography Industry are -

1. Carefusion Corporation

2. Masimo Corporation

3. Medtronic

4. Nonin Medical

5. Philip Healthcare

5. Smith Medical

