Solar Panel Recycling Market Size to Reach US$ 302.9 Million by 2027, Growth Rate (CAGR) 18.42%

Global solar panel recycling market size to reach US$ 302.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.42% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global solar panel recycling market size reached US$ 110.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 302.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.42% during 2022-2027.
Solar panel recycling refers to the procedures of recovering valuable materials from the waste of end-of-life solar panels for reducing waste generation. They involve activities ranging from decommissioning to collection and sorting. Some of the most practices solar panel recycling processes include thermal, mechanical, and laser. These methods prevent the release of hazardous substances, such as silico, aluminium, copper, gallium, lead, etc., from waste streams and lessen the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of photovoltaic (PV) modules. Consequently, they are extensively adopted across the globe.
𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The inflating sales of solar panels across countries, owing to the shifting preferences toward renewable energy sources, are among the key factors driving the solar panel recycling market. In addition to this, the escalating need for effective end-of-life (EoL) management that helps to reduce the overall cost of new panels and create job opportunities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the emerging trend among leading manufacturers of purifying recovered materials to utilize in new panels or other components, including glass foam, is also positively influencing the global market.
Apart from this, the implementation of strict regulations and policies, such as product stewardship and increasing landfill costs by governing bodies, and the elevating legalization of recycling processes are further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of multiple solar energy projects and the rising investments by various companies in research and development (R&D) activities for recovering and recycling rare metal elements are expected to bolster the solar panel recycling market over the forecasted period.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• Canadian Solar.
• Echo Environmental LLC (Envela Corporation)
• Envaris GmbH
• First Solar Inc.
• Hanwha Group
• Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd
• Reiling GmbH & Co. KG
• SILCONTEL LTD
• Silrec Corporation
• SunPower Corporation (Total SE)
• Total Green Recycling
• Trina Solar.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on process, type, material, and shelf life.
Breakup by Process:
• Thermal
• Mechanical
• Laser
• Others
Breakup by Type:
• Crystalline Silicon
• Thin Film
• Others
Breakup by Material:
• Metal
• Glass
• Aluminum
• Silicon
• Others
Breakup by Shelf Life:
• Normal Loss
• Early Loss
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
