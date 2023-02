Solar Panel Recycling Market Size to Reach US$ 302.9 Million by 2027, Growth Rate (CAGR) 18.42%

Global solar panel recycling market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐๐š๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global solar panel recycling market size reached US$ 110.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 302.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.42% during 2022-2027.Solar panel recycling refers to the procedures of recovering valuable materials from the waste of end-of-life solar panels for reducing waste generation. They involve activities ranging from decommissioning to collection and sorting. Some of the most practices solar panel recycling processes include thermal, mechanical, and laser. These methods prevent the release of hazardous substances, such as silico, aluminium , copper, gallium, lead, etc., from waste streams and lessen the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of photovoltaic (PV) modules. Consequently, they are extensively adopted across the globe. ๐'๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐๐š๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐'๐ž๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:The inflating sales of solar panels across countries, owing to the shifting preferences toward renewable energy sources, are among the key factors driving the solar panel recycling market. In addition to this, the escalating need for effective end-of-life (EoL) management that helps to reduce the overall cost of new panels and create job opportunities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the emerging trend among leading manufacturers of purifying recovered materials to utilize in new panels or other components, including glass foam, is also positively influencing the global market.Apart from this, the implementation of strict regulations and policies, such as product stewardship and increasing landfill costs by governing bodies, and the elevating legalization of recycling processes are further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of multiple solar energy projects and the rising investments by various companies in research and development (R&D) activities for recovering and recycling rare metal elements are expected to bolster the solar panel recycling market over the forecasted period.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.โ€ข Canadian Solar.โ€ข Echo Environmental LLC (Envela Corporation)โ€ข Envaris GmbHโ€ข First Solar Inc.โ€ข Hanwha Groupโ€ข Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltdโ€ข Reiling GmbH & Co. KGโ€ข SILCONTEL LTDโ€ข Silrec Corporationโ€ข SunPower Corporation (Total SE)โ€ข Total Green Recyclingโ€ข Trina Solar.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The report has categorized the market based on process, type, material, and shelf life.Breakup by Process:โ€ข Thermalโ€ข Mechanicalโ€ข Laserโ€ข OthersBreakup by Type:โ€ข Crystalline Siliconโ€ข Thin Filmโ€ข OthersBreakup by Material:โ€ข Metalโ€ข Glassโ€ข Aluminumโ€ข Siliconโ€ข OthersBreakup by Shelf Life:โ€ข Normal Lossโ€ข Early LossBreakup by Region:โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others) 