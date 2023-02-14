Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market to Reach US$1,855.5 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market size is estimated to reach US$1,855.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market size is estimated to reach US$1,855.5 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors are the chemical compounds such as nitrapyrin, N-(n-butyl) thiophosphorictriamide (NBPT) and dicyandiamide that are used in fertilizers to reduce nitrate loss in soil & improve its quality. Their ability to prevent soil from denitrification and leaching is driving their demand in the agriculture sector which further boosts Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market growth. Rapid population growth has increased the consumption scale of food items, thereby increasing agricultural production. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, in 2022, wheat production in Canada is projected to grow by 3%. In addition to this, rapid growth in horticulture and the usage of new fertigation technologies are driving the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors industry. However, regulations regarding chemical usage in fertilizers can hamper the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market size during the forecast period. COVID-19 negatively impacted the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors industry outlook, as there was a drop in their market revenue resulting from lockdown restrictions.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18613/nitrification-and-urease-inhibitors-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors industry because of the rapidly growing agriculture production in the region. According to India’s Ministry of Agriculture, in 2021, vegetable production stood at 204.61 million tons, showing a 2% increase from 2020.

2. The growing usage of new technologies in the fertigation process has positively impacted the usage of Nitrification and Urea Inhibitors, thereby positively impacting the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Industry outlook.

3. Stringent regulations regarding nitrogen-based fertilizers usage in agricultural farmlands can impact their market growth. They may affect the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market size during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – by Product Type : Nitrification inhibitors such as nitrapyrin and dicyandiamide have wide usage in agrochemicals and bactericides as they minimize nitrogen leaching in the soil to enhance crop fertility and crop yield. Unlike N-(n-butyl) thiophosphorictriamide (NBPT), nitrapyrin is very persistent and can be used in cool soil also to maintain its quality. Raid development in agriculture production has boosted nitrification inhibitor usage, thereby improving its segmental growth in the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market.

2. Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : Inhibitors such as nitrapyrin, dicyandiamide and N-(n-butyl) thiophosphorictriamide (NBPT) have high applicability in improving the food crops production, as they retain the essential nutrients required for the growth of fruits and vegetables. Food crops have increased significantly over the years due to growing food demand resulting from population growth and an increase in disposable income.

3. Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held dominated the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market with a share of up to 44%. The region is the major hub for the agriculture sector and on account of growing government policies and investment inflows, the production scale has grown in major Asia-Pacific countries. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, in 2021, India’s agriculture activities recorded a 3.9% growth in comparison to the previous year.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. DowDuPont

3. Solvay S.A

4. Evonik

5. National Fertilizers Limited

Click on the following link to buy the Nitrification & Urease Inhibitors Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18613

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Nitrification Inhibitors Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19571/nitrification-inhibitors-market.html

B. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16179/nitrogenous-fertilizer-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062