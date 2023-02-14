Functional/Graphical Printing Market to Reach US$45.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Functional/Graphical Printing Market size is estimated to reach more than US$45.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Functional/Graphical Printing Market size is estimated to reach more than US$45.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Functional printing is a method of forwarding functionality in 2-dimensional printing and 3-dimensional printing of silicon components. Low-cost manufacturing processes and high-volume production resulting in economies of scale, lightweight and robustness, which intern increase customer friendliness, are major drivers of the functional printing market. The increasing demand for a variety of low-cost printing techniques and printing materials in electronic commodities and transportation is one of the major factors driving the adoption of functional/ graphical printing. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian aerospace and defense (A&D) sector is expected to grow to US$ 70 billion by 2030. The covid-19 pandemic majorly impacted the Functional/Graphical Printing Market due to restricted production, supply chain disruption, logistics restrictions and a fall in demand. However, with robust growth and flourishing applications across major industries such as transportation and others, the Functional/Graphical Printing industry is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18221/functional-graphical-printing-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Functional/Graphical Printing market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Functional/Graphical Printing Market size. The increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as transportation and others, is the main factor driving the region's growth.

2. One of the primary factors contributing to the Functional/Graphical Printing Market's favorable outlook is significant growth in the electronics sector around the world.

3. The Functional/Graphical Printing industry will see numerous opportunities throughout the forecast period due to the rising demand for Functional/Graphical Printing in textiles and expansion in the packaging industry.

4. However, the Functional/Graphical Printing Market's expansion is projected to be hampered by complex techniques.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18221

Segmental Analysis:

1. Functional/Graphical Printing Market Segment Analysis – by Technology : Inkjet Printing held a significant share in the Functional/Graphical Printing Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The first significant application of inkjet technology was the production of low-cost office and graphic arts printers, which have grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. With technological advancements, it has expanded into new markets such as product decoration, flat panel display fabrication, biochip manufacturing and printable electronics.

2. Functional/Graphical Printing Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : Functional/graphical printing or printed electronics are gaining popularity in the electronic device manufacturing industry due to the extensive range of printing technologies and printing materials available at a low cost. Functional/Graphical Printing technology is used in a variety of electronics applications, including conductive tracks, circuit electrodes, screens and others, thereby driving Functional/Graphical Printing in the electrical & electronics industry.

3. Functional/Graphical Printing Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The fueling demand and growth of Functional/Graphical Printing techniques in this region are influenced by flourishing demand from major industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive and others, along with fueling manufacturing activities across APAC. According to the People’s Republic of China, in 2021, the electronics industry grew by 15.7 percent, an increase of 8 percentage points year over year.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Functional/Graphical Printing industry are:

1. HP Development Company, L.P.

2. Haiku Tech

3. Avery Dennison Corporation

4. BASF SE

5. Blue Spark Technologies

Click on the following link to buy the Functional/Graphical Printing Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18221

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Functional Printing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1274/Functional-Printing-Market-analysis-report.html

B. 4D Printing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15021/4d-printing-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062