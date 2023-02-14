India Business Travel Market Size, Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Business Opportunities by 2027

The market in India is driven by the globalization of business operations, which has encouraged multinational companies to expand their business in the country.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Business Travel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.The India business travel market size reached US$ 31.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 55.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2022-2027. Business travel represents journeys that are undertaken for work and business purposes, usually paid for by the employer via in-house travel departments or external service providers. They can be categorized into managed and unmanaged types and include an extensive variety of components, such as sourcing and procurement, account management, planning and booking, measuring and reporting, etc. Business travel activities allow organizations to build their network and relationship with prospective and business expansion opportunities. Consequently, they find widespread applications in both government and corporate sectors across India.Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-business-travel-market/requestsample Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.India Business Travel Market Trends:The escalating economic growth and the inflating investments by public and private agencies to improve travel infrastructure are among the key factors driving the India business travel market. In addition to this, the launch of new airlines that is leading to a decrease in airfares is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing tie-ups of numerous corporate organizations with leading business travel providers to facilitate customized collaborative spaces and team-building exercises are further stimulating the market across the country. Moreover, the rising globalization in business operations across multiple industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, which are the largest end customers for business travel, is also positively influencing the market growth . Besides this, the emerging trend of Bleisure travel that incorporates business with pleasure elements to offer leisure to employees to relieve stress and enhance work efficiency, the development of meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE) segment, and the introduction of various online travel agencies (OTAs) are expected to propel the India business travel market over the forecasted period.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the India business travel market based on type, purpose type, expenditure, age group, service type, travel type, end user and region.Breakup by Type:• Managed Business Travel• Unmanaged Business TravelBreakup by Purpose Type:• Marketing• Internal Meetings• Trade Shows• Product Launch• OthersBreakup by Expenditure:• Travel Fare• Lodging• Dining• OthersBreakup by Age Group:• Travelers Below 40 Years• Travelers Above 40 YearsBreakup by Service Type:• Transportation• Food and Lodging• Recreational Activities• OthersBreakup by Travel Type:• Group Travel• Solo TravelBreakup by End User:• Government• Corporate• OthersBreakup by Region:• North India• West and Central India• South India• East IndiaCompetitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the India business travel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3457&flag=C Key Highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2016-2021)• Market Outlook (2022-2027)• Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• Impact of COVID-19• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.