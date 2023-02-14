Cosmetic Ingredients Market to Reach US$23.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cosmetic Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach US$23.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cosmetic Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach US$23.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cosmetics ingredients are synthetic or natural-based ingredients consisting of preservative, emulsifiers, thickener, emollient and color additives which when added to cosmetics products, perform cleansing, bleaching, moisturizing and other function. Their presence in anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of the cosmetic ingredients is having a significant influence on the growth of the Cosmetic Ingredients Market. Improvement in living standards coupled with rapid urbanization has increased cosmetics product demand, leading to their high consumption in major countries. According to the annual report of Shiseido, in 2021, the overall annual cosmetics sales of the company increased by 7% in America. In addition, to growing consumption, new product launches and initiatives to promote oral care products are also driving the growth of the cosmetic ingredients industry. However, stringent government regarding synthetic/ chemical ingredients used in cosmetic products can hamper the demand and usage of the ingredients, thereby negatively impacting the market growth and the Cosmetic Ingredients Market size.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cosmetic Ingredients market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Cosmetic Ingredients industry owing to the growing demand for skin care and body care cosmetic products in the region, which is having a significant influence on the market demand for cosmetic ingredients in the region.

2. Initiatives to promote the adoption and usage of oral care products will propel the production level for such products, thereby increasing the usage of cosmetic ingredients in them, which will positively impact the cosmetic ingredients industry outlook.

3. Government regulation to limit synthetic cosmetic ingredients usage due to their negative health effects can hamper the growth of the Cosmetic Ingredients Market as well as the Cosmetic Ingredients Market size during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – by Ingredient Type : Natural cosmetic ingredients such as plant extracts and starch are rich in antioxidants, fatty acid and vitamins which are easily absorbed by the skin and unlike synthetic ingredients, they provide more longevity to cosmetic products and does not create any health issues. Owing to their high performance and environment-friendly nature, the natural ingredients have high applicability as emulsifiers, emollients and preservatives. The rapid growth in the consumption of cosmetics coupled with the high demand for earth-friendly ingredients has accelerated the demand and usage of natural ingredients in the cosmetics & personal care sector, thereby contributing to the segment growth in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market.

2. Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : Cosmetic Ingredients have high applicability as emollients in skin care products due to their moisturizing, bleaching and cleansing functions as well as their ability to prevent the formation of dark skin spots and fungal infection on the skin. The rapid improvement in consumers’ living standards and disposable income, has increased their consciousness of physical appearance, increasing consumption of skincare products.

3. Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Consumption of beauty care products especially skincare has shown a significant increase in the region, owing to the rapid development in the consumer lifestyle and growing awareness of natural cosmetics. For instance, according to the Quarterly Report of Shiseido, in the First Half of 2022, the sales of cosmetics products of the company for men and women, saw a 9% increase in Asia-Pacific in comparison to the first half sales volume in 2021.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cosmetic Ingredients industry are:

1. Clariant AG

2. Solvay S.A.

3. Croda International PLC

4. BASF SE

5. Dow Chemical Company

