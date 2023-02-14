Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Trends,Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and changing lifestyle is increasing the market growth of the implantable cardioverter defibrillator market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market size is estimated to be $7.8 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator devices are implanted in patients who are at high risk for sudden cardiac arrest owing to sustained ventricular tachycardia and are used to improve the heart's pumping ability in heart failure patients. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and changing lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Rising aging population further enhance the overall market demand of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market in 2019 owing to the increase in consumer awareness about Cardioverter defibrillator. The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing awareness programs on defibrillator and increasing technological advancements is likely to aid in the market growth of implantable Cardioverter defibrillator.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market report.

4. Lack of skilled workers and increasing incidence of defibrillator malnutrition among consumers create hurdles for the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator segment held the largest share in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market in 2019 owing to its feature that it is smaller in size and it sends small electrical impulses to both lower chambers of the heart to help them beat together in a more synchronized pattern improving the heart’s ability to pump blood and oxygen in the body.

2. Rise in demand of the implantable Cardioverter defibrillator for patients with nonischemic cardiomyopathy reduces the risk of mortality. It is estimated that ambulatory surgical centers are the highest growing segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

3. North America dominates the implantable Cardioverter defibrillator market with a share of more than 41%, followed by Asia Pacific owing to the increasing incidence of cardiac diseases. Increasing technological advancements, increasing geriatric population and increasing number of innovative products is increasing the implantable Cardioverter defibrillator market in the North America region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Industry are -

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. Medtronic Plc

3. LivaNova PLC Company

4. Imricor Medical Systems

5. Sorin Group

