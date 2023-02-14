Digital Imaging Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising need for industrial automation and increasing consumer awareness are driving the growth of the Digital Imaging Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Imaging Market size is forecasted to reach a revenue of $27.82billion by 2025 from $15.52billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The growth of the Digital Imaging market is owed to the ability of digital imaging to increase the accessibility to market data which helps the companies to form the Research and development base for the firm accurately. The major trend witnessed in the market includes Wi-Fi and photo-sharing integration into cameras with the help of digital imaging technology. And also camera-equipped drones also prevail in the market which is having the capability to provide 360-degree spherical images.

Key takeaways:

1. Digital imaging involves radiographic techniques and medical imaging technologies that utilize a wired or wireless hard sensor or phosphor plate sensor known as a receptor, instead of film. It is closely related to medical imaging

2. In digital imaging, the x-ray machine is still used, but the image is converted from analog to digital. Pixel technology used in digital sensors helps in diagnosing anatomies such as bone trabeculation, lamina dura, and DEJ due to high contrast in digital imaging.

3. The market is been adopted by government and business agencies in order to enhance efficiency and provide greater accessibility to viable information.

Segmental Analysis:

1. On the basis of type segment, Radiography is the most dominant segment due to the reduced radiation in the system and reduced cost. It also provides enhanced X-ray image quality. The radiography segment is estimated to have a growth of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Fluoroscopy is used in many types of examinations and procedures, such as barium X-rays, arthrography (visualization of a joint or joints), lumbar puncture, cardiac catheterization, etc.

2. On the basis of portability, portable systems are the largest segment in terms of revenue owing to the high image quality and wide application in patients with multiple trauma facilities for imaging the neck, pelvis, and chest.

3. On the basis of application, the cardiology segment held the largest revenue in 2018 owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. The oncology segment has been steeply rising due to the increasing number of cancer patients. According to WHO 9.6 million deaths are recorded worldwide in 2018.

4. On the basis of end users, the Hospital segment held the largest revenue in 2018 owing to the increasing number of Specialty, super Specialty and multi-Specialty hospitals prevailed in countries, followed by clinics and diagnostic imaging centers.

5. North America is estimated to hold the highest digital imaging market share, of 31% in the market in 2018 on account of early use of technology and increasing investments to support the research and development of new products. Simultaneously, the expected growth in the economic environment will drive the digital imaging market in Europe while the market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the course of the forecast period owing to the major infrastructural expansion and automation in manufacturing industries in countries such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Imaging Industry are -

1. Olympus

2. Hexagon

3. Cognex

4. Nikon

5. OMRON

