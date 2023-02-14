Bioreactors Market Share , Trends, Growth Factors, Future scope, Top Key Players with Revenue Analysis

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing adoption of single use bioreactors by biopharmaceutical companies and various research institutions is driving the growth of the Bioreactors Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioreactors Market size is estimated to reach $2.1 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Bioreactors are devices used to develop biological processes by closely monitoring controlled environment. It is a closed system used for bioprocessing, that supports the growth of cells or tissues and organisms (yeast, bacteria, or animal cells) under controlled conditions. Bioreactors are used in industrial processes to produce vaccines, antibodies and others. It converts raw materials into useful byproducts in the bioconversion of corn into ethanol. These are commonly cylindrical, ranging in size from liters to cubic meters, and are often made of stainless steel. Single-use material is widely used in the field of mammalian cell culture and is now rapidly replacing conventional bioreactors owing towards increase the quality of the end product by reducing automation complexity.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bioreactors Market highlights the following areas -

1. The increase in the number of personalized medicines coupled with rising number of FDA approved orphan drugs has increased bio production, accelerating the bioreactors demand over the forecast years.

2. Rising chronic diseases and favorable government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure is likely to be the major driving factor for the market’s growth.

3. Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Segmental Analysis:

1. In 2019, Continuous Stirred Tank Bioreactors segment dominated the Bioreactors Market in terms of revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% owing towards rising production of monoclonal antibodies (MAb) therapeutics and other biological using animal cell cultures.

2. In 2019, the North America region dominated Bioreactors Market in terms of revenue with a market share of 41.8% owing towards rising public & private funding for R&D in this region. In U.S., National Institute of Health (NIH) collaborated with 11 biopharmaceutical companies to launch the “Partnership for Accelerating Cancer Therapies (PACT)”, public-private research collaboration.

3. The aim of the collaboration is to develop immunotherapy for cancers with total investment of $215m aids to the market’s growth.

4. Government has taken initiatives to promote technological advancements and initiatives to escalate the drug development process are key factors in the growth of the Bioreactors market. Asia Pacific is set to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bioreactors Industry are -

1. Danaher Corporation

2. Sartorius AG

3. Eppendorf

4. Solaris Biotechnology

5. Applikon Biotechnology

