Parenteral Nutrition Market Market Trends, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid urbanization compromised intake of balanced nutritional diet, and incessantly rising chronic disease incidences also fuel the parenteral nutrition demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global parenteral nutrition market generated $4.3 billion and is evaluated to grow at a CAGR of 3.47% through 2025. According to Crohn’s & Colitis UK, around 300,000 people suffer from Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in the UK annually. Malnourishment is the common cause of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) among a large section of people in both under-developed and developing countries. On a larger perspective, total parenteral nutrition (TPN) serves as a primary treatment for IBD by restoring the nutritional deficiency caused due to resultant intestinal failure. Parenteral nutrition therapy is gaining wide recognition in the medical sector since it is helpful in treating gastrointestinal disorders and cancer.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15973/parenteral-nutrition-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Approximately 40 million Americans suffer from hunger in the U.S., which also includes more than 12 million children as per Feeding America. These statistics are reflective of the impending diseases associated with malnourishment, which is one of the leading causative factors for the incrementing demand for parenteral nutrition in North America.

2. The region contributed a generous share of 36.30% to the global market. Poor dietary conditions and increasing inborn errors of nutrient deficiency have opened up huge opportunities for single-dose amino acid solutions. The single-dose amino acid solutions are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

3. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Parenteral Nutrition market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15973

Parenteral Nutrition Market Trends:

1. A recent innovation in the parenteral nutrition market is the injecting of fatty acids obtained from fish oil triglycerides into the elderly population to improve liver functioning and increase the plasma platelet count. This method can considerably help restore glucose and nutritional level in post-surgical patients.

2. Additionally, the administration of ready-to-use products, such as olive oil, along with parenteral nutrition is a revolutionary process introduced by Baxter International Inc. to offer solutions to high-stress patients.

3. The global burden of malnutrition and unhealthy lifestyle of people majorly propel the parenteral nutrition market growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Parenteral Nutrition Industry are -

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc.

3. Baxter International Inc.

4. Allergan plc

5. Grifols S.A

Click on the following link to buy the Parenteral Nutrition Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15973

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062