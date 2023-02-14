Submit Release
Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Size of the Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global preventive healthcare technologies and services market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during 2023-2028.

Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market Definition :

Preventive healthcare technologies and services include various necessary measures undertaken by healthcare providers to address medical concerns related to illnesses and their treatments. They comprise counteractive actions to ailments caused by a vaccination or disease diagnosis and help to address issues before an emergency room visit is required while detecting the progression of the disease. They use various devices and technologies to measure daily health parameters, such as blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep patterns, for early detection and screening, prophylaxis, and chronic disease management. Some of the common ailments that require extensive preventive healthcare technologies and services include diabetes, perpetual respiratory disorders, cardiovascular problems, and certain contagious illnesses.

Who are the Market Leader in Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• Abbott Laboratories
• GlaxoSmithKline PLC
• McKesson Corporation
• Medtronic PLC
• Merck & Co. Inc
• Myriad Genetics
• Omron Healthcare Inc
• Pfizer Inc
• Quest Diagnostics
• Sanofi S.A

Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Demand:

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases among the masses majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to the rising occurrences of lifestyle-associated and contagious diseases among individuals. Along with this, the accelerating geriatric population is increasing the demand for preventive healthcare technologies and services as they are more prone to ailments, thereby catalyzing the market. Apart from this, the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has impelled the demand for screening among infected individuals has further impacted the demand on the global level. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud-based technologies to enhance clinical quality, preventive healthcare delivery, and operational efficiency are creating a positive market outlook. Some other factors driving the market include extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the continuous upgradation of healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Early Detection and Screening
• Vaccines
• Chronic Diseases Management
• Advanced Technologies to Reduce Errors

Breakup by Application:

• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

