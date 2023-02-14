Telemedicine Market Share , Trends, Growth Factors, Future scope, Top Key Players with Revenue Analysis

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Telemedicine technology provides clinical services at one’s fingertips and has opened up astounding possibilities for medical innovations.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The telemedicine market demand is evaluated to grow at a robust CAGR of 18.12%, the telemedicine market demand is evaluated to grow at a robust CAGR of 18.12%. As modern medical technology progresses, people steer clear of visits to hospitals to avoid standing in queues. Incorporating telecommunications and information technology, telemedicine offers outcome-based health care plans to patients obstructed from medical facilities owing to distance. Telemedicine technology provides clinical services at one’s fingertips and has opened up astounding possibilities for medical innovations. These facilities inculcated via modern telecommunication technologies include telenursing, tele-consulting, tele-training, tele-surgery, tele-education, telemonitoring services, and others. Effective results of telehealth services outpace conventional medical treatments, thus opening up an array of opportunities and significantly boosting the telemedicine market.

Key takeaways

1. North America held the largest regional market share, in this segment, at 45.68%. Telemedicine technology delivers customer-centric services across all industries; primarily benefiting employers through on-premise software applications. This is expected to increase market demand at a notable CAGR of 16.48% through 2025.

2. Paving its way into the medical sector, virtual care acts as a platform for the remote delivery of expert consultancy, detailed information, and appropriate services to any desired location.

3. Growing urbanization and increasing occurrence of diseases require immediate and appropriate clinical aid globally, which majorly influences the growing demand for the telemedicine market.

Telemedicine Market Trends:

Advanced Tele-ICU Program:

Development in telehealth systems and services has led to subsequent changes in treatment procedures and health monitoring. Interconnected telemedicine care systems in southwestern Vermont, USA, established tele-ICU program for meeting the increasing demand for medical aid and to expand their clinical care outreach. The 24/7 tele-ICU service offers effective monitoring and intensive care facilities to patients with chronic diseases rather than transferring them to hospitals in remote provinces.

Fall Detection Tele-Monitoring:

The geriatric population is susceptible to greater life risks which are why they require advanced telehealth systems for detecting minor and major health suspicions. The necessity for monitoring senior patients has evolved with wearable and implantable wireless body area networks such as Fall Detection wristwatches. The smartwatch automatically gathers information related to activity, determines the user’s location, and sends alerts even when a person is not wearing the watch thereby reducing casualties due to accidental falls.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Telemedicine Industry are -

1. LifeWatch AG

2. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

4. Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

5. AMD Global Telemedicine Inc

