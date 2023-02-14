Manual Wheelchair Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

With the growing popularity of the Paralympics in recent years, Manual Wheelchair Market is anticipated to experience lucrative growth opportunities

TELANGANA, HYDERABAD, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manual Wheelchair Market size was estimated at $3.2 million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Manual wheelchair is one of the mobility aid that is designed to help the people who have problem in moving around. It is used by an older adults and especially by the people suffering from disabilities owing to muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, paraplegia and spinal cord injury and others facing problem in scapular kinematics.

Choosing a wheelchair is decided according to the needs and by the mobility level of an individual. The best way to choose a wheelchair is for the person that be using it to assess their own needs, like as lifestyle habits, the amount of time the wheelchair is estimated to be used on a regular basis. Each wheelchair is designed to accommodate a disabled person’s medical condition and application. Owing to the rise in geriatric population, with growing popularity for Paralympics in the recent years, Manual Wheelchair Market is anticipated to experience lucrative growth opportunities.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Manual Wheelchair Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Manual Wheelchair Market held the largest revenue share of 34% in 2020 owing to the highest disposable income and growing geriatric population along with motor impairment in this region.

2. Increased demand for R&D made by the key players in different region of the world along with rising FDA approvals for innovative wheelchair innovations in the Manual Wheelchair Market are driving the market.

3. Moreover, increasing spinal cord injuries that effect motor and reflex capabilities and for people with high level of spinal cord injury scapular instability is a significant issue driving manual wheelchair market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Basic wheelchairs are generally foldable, easy to store while it is not in use and easy to carry while travelling. Bariatric wheelchair segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its characteristics of being a heavy-duty wheelchair.

2. Based on Category, Manual Wheelchair is segmented in to Pediatric and Adult. Adult wheelchair segment has accounted for largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the growing worldwide elderly population and being a significant contributor of adult category segment growth in manual wheelchair market growth.According to National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), stroke is the most common cause of adult disability where, every year around 795,000 Americans have stroke and 160,000 individuals dye from stroke. Pediatric segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period

3. Based on Geography, North America Manual Wheelchair Market accounted for the 34% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the growing number of motor disability in this region. According to CDC, in the U.S. 61 million adult’s live disability, and 26% adults have some or the other disability. In total number of disability cases in the U.S. around 13.7% accounts for the motor disability where the individual is incapable or finds it difficult to walk or climb the stairs.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Manual Wheelchair Industry are -

1. EASE Seating System

2. Nordic Capital Fund VII

3. ADI

4. Seating LIc

5. Aspen

