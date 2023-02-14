Gardening Equipment Market To Have US$ 50.3 Billion Size and 6.4% CAGR by 2027, Says IMARC Group
The global gardening equipment industry is primarily bolstered by the inflating consumer expenditure power and the rising trend of home gardeningBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Gardening Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
Market Outlook:
The global gardening equipment market size reached US$ 34.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2022-2027. Gardening equipment consists of tools made for gardening and landscaping, which overlap with the range of tools made for horticulture and agriculture. The tools are further divided into hand tools and power tools. Amongst these, hand tools include a hatchet, pitchfork, spade, shovel, axe, sickle, scythe, trowel, hoe, fork, and rake. On the other hand, lawn sweepers, trenchers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, mini-tractors, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and lawn aerators are some of the common power tools. Gardening equipment saves time required for gardening procedures, efficiently moves heavy objects, and offers optimum gardening results, due to which they are witnessing a significant surge in demand in golf courses, residential spaces, and playgrounds.
Market Trends:
The global gardening equipment market is primarily bolstered by the inflating consumer expenditure power and the rising trend of home gardening. Moreover, the surging consumer awareness regarding the negative impact of pesticide residues has prompted a gradual shift in the preference toward home-grown organic fruits and vegetables, which, in turn, is accelerating the market growth. In line with this, key market players are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with gardening equipment, such as lawnmowers, to reduce operational costs and increase the consumer base, which is providing an impetus to the market growth.
Apart from this, the emerging trend of turning outside space into lawns and gardens, the rapidly expanding hospitality industry, and easy product availability in online and offline retail stores are bolstering the market growth.
Gardening Equipment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global gardening equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Ariens Company
• Briggs & Stratton Corporation
• Deere & Company
• Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd.
• Fiskars Group
• Husqvarna AB
• KUBOTA Corporation
• MTD Products Inc
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• The Honda Motor Company Ltd.
• The Toro Company
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global gardening equipment market on the basis of product, end-user and region.
Breakup by Product:
• Hand Tools
• Lawnmowers
• Trimmers and Edgers
• Water Management Equipment
• Others
Breakup by End Use:
• Residential
• Commercial/Government
Geographical Analysis:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
