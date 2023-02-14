Natural Coconut Oil Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Robust Growth in End-use Industries Such as Food, Cosmetics, and Even Pharmaceutical Are Some of the Factors Driving the Global Natural Coconut Oil Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Natural Coconut Oil Market size is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Coconut oil is derived from the kernel of matured coconuts made from the coconut palm and contains 80-90% of saturated fat but the less amount of unsaturated fat needs hydrogenation. Coconut oil is used as an edible oil in many countries as it contains lauric acid and recently the popularity of coconut oil is raised owing to its various health benefits. Coconut oil is the most common food oil used as a dietary fat source. It's commonly used as a cooking oil and in the culinary industry, including baking and confectionery. Virgin coconut oil (VCO) and refined, bleached, As well as deodorized coconut oil, are two forms of coconut oil that are separated by how they are extracted from the coconut meat (RBD). Coconut oil is a product made from the flesh of fresh coconut. The processing of coconut oil (VCO) differs from that of RBD. The latter is made from dried beef or copra and through a refining procedure before becoming edible. As the trend of coconut oil increases, people claim that it can help burn belly fat, suppress appetite, enhance the immune system, prevent heart disease, and prevent dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Coconut production is projected to be over 55 million tons per year around the world. The three largest coconut producers in the world are Indonesia, the Philippines, and India.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Natural Coconut Oil Market highlights the following areas -

1. In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021. It is owing to the rising consumption of coconut in a variety of applications that gives rise to the production of coconut oil. Moreover, the growing trend of adopting pure products among the population surges the demand for coconut oil.

2. The robust growth in the applications such as food, cosmetics, and even pharmaceuticals are some of the factors driving the Global Natural Coconut Oil Market. However, higher dependency on the import of coconut oil among manufacturers is some of the factors impeding the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Natural Coconut Oil Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Extra virgin coconut oil is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Extra virgin coconut oil is used in a variety of applications such as food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc.

2. The use of natural coconut oil increases in the food industry as people are becoming more health-conscious and they need products that provide various health benefits. Moreover, the demand for plant-based food surging among consumers further surges the demand for natural coconut oil.

3. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 50% in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3%. It is owing to the rising consumption of coconut in a variety of applications that gives rise to the production of coconut oil.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Natural Coconut Oil Industry are -

1. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Bunge Limited

4. Adani Wilmar Limited

5. QNET

