Food Service Equipment Market to Reach $45.2 billion by 2027- IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Food Service Equipment Market Size is estimated to reach $45.2 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Food Service equipment is used for the preparation and storage of food products for commercial use. Food service equipment includes kitchen equipment, catering equipment, storage & handling equipment, ware washing equipment, food & beverage preparation equipment and serving equipment. The food service equipment industry is undergoing a revolution and is also continuing to innovate rapidly to keep up with the ever-evolving demands from commercial kitchens and restaurants. The rise in the availability of catering equipment in the region and the growing investment by the key players are the major factors driving the growth of the Food Service Equipment Market Share. Manufacturers of food service equipment have recognized the possibilities of cloud technology and have created a variety of devices that can communicate with operators via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The rise in the demand for advanced food service equipment and technological advancements in restaurants & the catering industry are contributing to the growth of the Food Service Equipment Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Service Equipment Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the presence of key players in the region. In addition, the companies are developing innovative Food Service Equipment for various applications. A robust economy and a growing trend in full-service restaurants are driving demand for Food Service Equipment Industry in this region.

2. The technological advancements in the restaurant and catering industry are driving the growth of the Food Service Equipment Market Size. However, the rise in food safety issues is expected to hinder the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Food Service Equipment Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Food Service Equipment Market, based on type, can be further segmented into Cooking Equipment, Storage & Handling Equipment, Ware Washing Equipment, Serving Equipment and others.

2. The Food Service Equipment Market, based on end-user, can be further segmented into Full-Service Restaurants (FSR), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Institutions and others.

3. The Food Service Equipment Market, based on Geography, can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Service Equipment Industry are -

1. Alto-Shaam, Inc.

2. Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.

3. Castle Stove

4. Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

5. Electrolux

