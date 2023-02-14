Reishi Mushroom Extract Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Reishi Mushroom Extract Market growth is being driven by the surging inclusion of reishi mushrooms into health additives owing to the use of reishi mushroom .

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Reishi Mushroom Extract Market size is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Reishi mushroom also termed Lingzhi mushroom is a polypore fungus (“bracket fungus”) belonging to the genus Ganoderma which is utilized in conventional Chinese medicine. The Lingzhi or Reishi medicinal mushroom Ganoderma lucidum (higher Basidiomycetes mushroom) is recognized owing to its health-advancing characteristics. The consequences of Ganoderma lucidum extract on cancer, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, and hepatitis have been recorded by heaps of researchers. One of the most significant consequences of the reishi mushroom is that it can boost the immune system. However, most of the research demonstrates that reishi mushrooms do not enhance cholesterol, blood sugar, or antioxidants in the body.2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Reishi-Mushroom-Extract-Market-Research-504559

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Reishi Mushroom Extract Mark highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Reishi Mushroom Extract Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring production of Reishi Mushrooms which can promote the immune system in China in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Reishi Mushroom Extract Market growth is being driven by the surging inclusion of reishi mushrooms into health additives owing to the use of reishi mushroom extracts as a functional constituent in the healthcare industry and its ability to advance the immune system. However, intermittent allergy consequent to the intake of reishi mushrooms is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Reishi Mushroom Extract Market.

3. Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Reishi Mushroom Extract Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504559

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Reishi Mushroom Extract Market based on product type can be further segmented into Organic Extract and Conventional Extract.

2. The Reishi Mushroom Extract Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food And Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, and Pharmaceutical.

3. The Reishi Mushroom Extract Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Reishi Mushroom Extract Industry are -

1. Bio Botanica, Inc.

2. Bristol Botanicals Limited

3. Ron Teeguarden Enterprises, Inc.

4. Nammex

5. DXN

Click on the following link to buy the Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504559

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Functional Mushroom Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Functional-Mushroom-Market-Research-509587

B. Mushroom Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16679/mushroom-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062