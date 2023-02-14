Cooking Oil Market to Reach US$198.3 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cooking Oil Market size is estimated to reach $198.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cooking Oils are fats derived from plants and animals that are used in frying, flavoring, baking, and other cooking applications. Cooking oils, such as palm oil, rapeseed oil, sunflower oil, soybean oil, avocado oil, and others provide various health benefits and are extensively used in various food applications. Unsaturated and healthier oil products are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to the growing health consciousness among the customers. The rise in the adoption of avocado oil for its nutritional health benefits, growing demand for palm oil for edible purposes in emerging countries, such as India and China, increase in the demand for rapeseed oil in snack foods for its affordability and versatility, and the rise in the healthier product launches of soybean oil by the key players in developed nations are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Cooking Oil Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Cooking Oil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of rapeseed oil in snack foods for its affordability and versatility.

2. The increase in the adoption of avocado oil to provide richness to baked products is driving the Bakery and Confectionery segment. However, the rise in the side effects associated with the overconsumption of cooking oils is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Cooking Oil Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cooking Oil Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Cooking Oil Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Soybean Oil, Avocado Oil, and Others.

2. The Cooking Oil Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Bakery and Confectionery, Snack Foods, Margarine, Fillings, and Spreads, and Others.

3. The Cooking Oil Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific segment held the largest share with 28% of the overall market in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cooking Oil Industry are -

1. Cargill

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Conagra Brands

4. Wilmar International Limited

5. Bunge Limited

