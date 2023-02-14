With 14.25% CAGR, Asia Pacific Digital OOH Advertising Market to Hit US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027 | Industry Research Report
The APAC DOOH market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.25% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Asia Pacific Digital OOH Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” the Asia Pacific digital OOH advertising market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.25% during 2022-2027.
Market Outlook:
Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertisement refers to digitized display advertising powered by digital signage technologies. These advertisements are displayed on real estate present in various locations that are publicly accessible. They are generally installed at bus shelters, medical waiting rooms, airports, railway stations, shopping malls, retail stores, movie theatres, and major roadways. Digital OOH advertisements are an incredibly affordable way to reach a broad audience and build brand awareness. As compared to traditional printed media advertisements, digital OOH advertisements utilize digital screens that are dynamic and can activate the correct message to the target audience at the right time.
Market Trends:
The increasing utilization of digital OOH advertisements in the transportation industry is one of the key factors driving the DOOH market growth in Asia Pacific. In line with this, the rising demand for digital content and information relevant to travelers through interactive commercials and various modes of advertisement, such as billboards, kiosks, and signboards, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing internet penetration, along with the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver contextually relevant, intelligent, and real-time content, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including the growing infrastructural development in the region, the increasing number of shopping complexes and malls, and rising expenditure capacities by industries on outdoor advertising, are anticipated to drive the market growth.
Report Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the APAC digital OOH advertising market on the basis of format type, application, end use industry and country.
Based on Format Type:
• Digital Billboards
• Video Advertising
• Ambient Advertising
• Others
Based on Application:
• Outdoor
• Indoor
Based on End Use Industry:
• Retail
• Recreation
• Banking
• Transportation
• Education
• Others
Based on Country:
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Indonesia
• Others
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
