RECAP: Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom Visit Washington, D.C.

SACRAMENTO – This week, Governor Gavin Newsom was in Washington, D.C. to meet with top Biden Administration officials, governors throughout the country, and members of the California Congressional Delegation to advocate for key issues important to Californians, like homelessness, education, and health care.

On Wednesday, Governor Newsom spent most of the day at the White House, where he met with Counselor to the President Steve Richetti, Senior Advisor & Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Ladrieu, and White House Cabinet Secretary Evan Ryan.

While at the White House, Governor Newsom and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla met with senior White House officials and top staff from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advocate for additional tools (IMD waiver) to address the homelessness crisis happening across the country.

WHY IT MATTERS: Obtaining this waiver will provide California with additional tools to address the homelessness crisis – especially people needing to access mental health services.

Later on Wednesday, Governor Newsom met with several members of the California Congressional Delegation and Congressional Leadership on Capitol Hill. Governor Newsom met with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar, Rep. Robert Garcia, and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

WHY IT MATTERS: With new House Democratic leadership, Governor Newsom offered California as a blueprint for key issues and identified ways the federal government can work collaboratively with states to address the homelessness crisis.

On Thursday, Governor Newsom attended multiple Governors’ Associations meetings, where he met with other governors to collaborate on key issues. Throughout the meetings, Governor Newsom, alongside other governors, heard from experts and national leaders on issues important to Californians – from health care to education. First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom joined Governor Newsom for a portion of the day.

Prior to joining Governor Newsom on Thursday afternoon, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom met with Kathleen Buhle and other women thought-leaders on her work to promote gender equity, elevate more women into leadership, and advance family-friendly policies; the First Partner held similar conversations on family-friendly policies with Representative Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) around the newly established Congressional Dads Caucus, and with Patrick Gaspard, CEO of The Center for American Progress.

On Friday, First Partner Siebel Newsom attended the National Governors Association’s First Spouses Luncheon at the White House.

Over the course of Friday, First Partner Siebel Newsom met with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on California’s Universal School Meals and Farm to School Programs; and with Maria Teresa Kumar, CEO of Voto Latino; Maya Wiley, CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; and Alyse Nelson, CEO of Vital Voices on new and continued partnerships related to the First Partner’s gender equity work.