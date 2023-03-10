Playing The Entrepreneurial Game
New Book Reveals the Winning Strategies to Enjoy Business Success
It is your life; you get to determine the rules of the game you are playing.”UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who are searching for guidance in their personal and professional lives can benefit from the insights provided by experienced entrepreneur and business coach, Chris Ball. With over 30 years of experience in the business world, Chris believes that one of the keys to success is finding and creating a purpose that aligns with an individual's passions and brings meaning and excitement to their life. In his new book, "Winning The Game: The Keys of Transformational Success in Business and Life," he shares his insights on how to achieve success in both personal and professional life by turning one's purpose and vision into a game. "Winning The Game" outlines seven keys to transformational success: Rise up, Self!; Charting Course; Eating the Elephant; Setting the Sails; Soaring Higher; Weathering the Storms; and Being the Captain. Chris uses personal stories and relatable anecdotes to demonstrate how these keys can be applied to real-life situations and help individuals achieve their goals. He also emphasizes the importance of having fun and enjoying the journey along the way.
— Chris Ball
Readers of "Winning The Game" will learn how to achieve success in business and life while still maintaining a fulfilling personal and family life. Chris speaks with confidence and shares personal stories, allowing readers to easily connect with and apply his teachings.
Chris challenges the reader by asking, where’s the fun and joy? How can play be incorporated into a fulfilling life? Just like Mary Poppins in the classic Disney movie, life does not need to be a chore, it can be a fun game.
As Chris explains, "The journey to success is often bumpy and filled with challenges and uncertainty. But the rewards of success far outweigh the risks. Applying the principles outlined in Winning The Game will set yourself up for long-term success".
Don't let life feel like a chore — take the first step toward transformational success today!
