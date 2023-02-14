The Nightmare on Film Street Horror Movie Podcast Launches "Graveyard Smash" Limited Series on the Universal Monsters
The Nightmare on Film Street horror movie podcast announces its "Graveyard Smash" limited podcast series revisiting the classic Universal Monster films
It's impossible to talk about the horror genre without paying homage to the classic Universal Monsters of the early 1900s. ”CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nightmare on Film Street, a horror movie podcast and one of the leading Film/TV Review Podcasts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, announces its "Graveyard Smash" limited podcast series; revisiting the classic Universal Monster films of yesteryear, and comparing them to their modern-day successors!
The bi-weekly series will explore several films from each iconic monster; Dracula The Wolfman, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Frankenstein, The Mummy, & The Invisible Man, as well as dive deep to compare with contemporary iterations; like the beloved Brendan Frasier starrer The Mummy from 1999, Leigh Whannell's Invisible Man from 2020, and Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-winning The Shape of Water from 2017.
"It's impossible to talk about the horror genre without paying homage to the classic Universal Monsters of the early 1900s. They have stood the test of time; in their iconic storytelling, performances, and creature designs that were so impactful, they were absorbed into the entire monster lexicon." says Kimberley Elizabeth, co-host of Nightmare on Film Street.
"Our audience is predominantly Millennial and Gen Z horror fans looking for recommendations and a community with which to enjoy the spooky movies they crave. For some, this will be their first time delving into the horror movies of yesteryear, and for others, it'll be like revisiting an old --rotting-- friend." adds co-host Jonathan de Haan. "We're so excited to binge our way through these iconic films and examine their lasting effects on the horror genre after a century of cinema."
The Graveyard Smash Limited Podcast Series will debut on Nightmare on Film Street's Patreon Page, as an exclusive release to their Patreon supporters. "We love recording these limited series as additional, bonus content to thank our generous supporters. Last year, we released two special limited series; 'Never Sleep Again', bingeing our way through the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, and 'Midnight at Camp Blood', working our way through the Friday the 13th franchise." said co-host Kimberley Elizabeth. The first episode, delving into Todd Browning's Dracula (1931), will debut on the platform just in time for Valentine's day on February 14th, 2023.
Regularly scheduled episodes of Nightmare on Film Street are released free to the public every Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms.
ABOUT NIGHTMARE ON FILM STREET
Launched in 2016 by two casual horror movie fans, Nightmare on Film Street quickly grew to become one of the leading tv/film review podcasts on the Apple Podcasts and Spotify charts. In addition to providing candid, comedic takes on your favorite horror films every week, hosting duo Kimberley Elizabeth and Jonathan Dehaan have interviewed such genre standouts as Joe Dante (Gremlins), William Sadler (Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey), James Wan (Malignant), Darren Lynn Bousman (Spiral), and more!
