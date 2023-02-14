New Year, New Trend: 2023’s EFE Glasses

EFE's 2023 Jacqueline Smoky

EFE invite customers to appreciate and enjoy the new trends of glasses in 2023.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the passage of time, here is the first month of 2023. Although many struggles are still there, the arrival of 2023 always has the magic to inspire people to some extent. As an old saying that a good start is half the battle, most people intend to get a brand new appearance for this new year.

Talking about having a brand new look, changing a new style of dress and accessory is the top choice. Some accessories even play a crucial role in making different styles and looks. Glasses, of course, is one of them, though there is a stereotype that glasses are sometimes considered only to tools instead of an helpful accessory to make you different.

Before picking a pair of new glasses for 2023, quickly browsing the new trends will not get wrong. Many customers, however, have no idea about where they can get the knowledge of glasses trends 2023. Latest products and best sellers both can be taken into consideration.

Looking at EFE’s glasses, one can find the trace of glasses trends 2023. There are 6 styles, 8 shapes, over 20 options of colors and materials as well as a meticulous category of frame size. Especially, their vintage glasses will never be out of date because there are many newest glasses styles on their site and being renewed regularly to keep up with the trends, such as:

1.Jacqueline

It has 3 colors: black, demi and wine, allowing you to pick the best color for your fashion statement. With its thick hand polished acetate, this stunning cat-eye embraces everything that makes horn-rimmed frames timeless.

2.Smoky

Smoky is a high-quality frame with anti-scratch coating for durability. Being stylish enough, it is the ideal pair of glasses to take in 2023—featuring a classic rectangle shape and sturdy acetate construction in all black, demi and green.

In addition, many customers are likely to select glasses in terms of prices. EFE also have four different options based on different prices: $4.99, under $10, under $20, and under $30. At this time, new year savings are up to 10% off.

A fresh look in the new year certainly can make a difference on people’s mind, and can encourage them to be more energetic as well as positive toward their lives.