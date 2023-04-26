Special gifts to moms for Mother’s Day 2023: chic eyewear from EFE

EFE Mother's Day

NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Created to celebrate in honor of motherhood, Mother’s Day of this year will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14, 2023. It was created by Anna Jarvis. In 1908, the church announced the day of Jarvis's mother’s death —— the second Sunday of May as Mother's Day. Jarvis organized a Mother's Day committee to start a mass campaign calling for Mother's Day to be made a legal holiday. And in 1913 the United States announced that the second Sunday of May every year became an official holiday.

On this day, mothers usually receive gifts like jewelry, carnations, lovely desserts, and exquisite handmade cards, which are all for people to offer love to their mothers.

Nowadays, more gift trends are making their way into the mainstream, one of which is eyeglasses. Eyeglasses could be a strong fashion statement that any woman can make. More than that, they help mothers look clearer, thus alleviating headache. To catch up on this trend, plenty of eyewear brands are trying their best, EFE is one of these. EFE has a high reputation for offering various eyewear styles, colors, and functions.

In the spirit of celebrating Mother’s Day and with respect to mothers all over the world, EFE offers an alluring discount on selected products on this special day. Multiple unique and stylish eyeglasses have been selected for this celebration and customers are able to get a 30%-50% discount, varied in different styles and materials.

Take squared frames and horned shaped frames as examples, which are popular choices for mothers, customers can buy most of them at a discount around 45%. Not only that, all these pairs come in colors including black, blue, orange, milky-white, gold, clear, cameo-brown, and tortoiseshell, etc.

All these deals and bargains, EFE is not just to sell another pair of glasses to customers but to deliver meaningful experience to their interaction with moms and also the brand online itself. EFE does this for letting people show their family that they care, out of love. Just like the theme of this Mother’s Day discount: Make your mother’s eyesight feel special and clear.

About EFE

EFE was founded in the Netherlands by Edeline Van Basten, Fedora Van Basten, and their little brother Edmund Van Basten. Their family was well known for customized accessories, especially in European royal families and noble celebrities. Although the establishment of EFE was accidental, mysterious yet predestined.

EFE’s goal is to provide a quality product and add value and meaning to your shopping experience.