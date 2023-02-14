Impact Investment Fund New Media Ventures Releases Funding for Progressive Startups Innovating to Uphold Democracy
By investing deeply in emerging properties ... and in cultural media properties ..., NMV is not only helping the movement earn that trust – we’re helping to protect our democracy in 2024 and beyond.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Media Ventures, a sector-leading civic impact investment fund and angel network, has announced its latest round of funding awarded to 6 progressive startups that are building new tools, amplifying diverse narratives, and implementing new tactics that uphold democracy.
Among the funded startups: a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to using big data to protect our democracy; a nonprofit improving the lives of disabled people in the South through policy, advocacy, and organizing; a 100% youth-led initiative leveraging social media to promote civil discourse and political action; and a media company producing interactive journalism that helps younger generations more deeply understand the greatest societal issues of our time.
“As we predicted in our TikTok Gap report, the progressive space is moving full steam ahead to catch up on emerging media platforms and earn the trust of an increasingly diverse base,” explained Jessica Salinas, NMV Chief Investment Officer. “By investing deeply in emerging properties that uplift diverse voices and in cultural media properties changing the narrative for overlooked communities, NMV is not only helping the movement earn that trust – we’re helping to protect our democracy in 2024 and beyond.”
New Media Ventures, a mission-driven venture fund and investor network leveraging capital to shift power to the people, was among the earliest investors in political tech and media startups. Over time it has become the preeminent backer of early-stage civic ventures and the first point of entry for groups needing to unlock institutional capital without having established institutional connections. Since its founding in 2010, NMV has mobilized more than $60 million in funding to 123 startups, many of which are now widely recognized as pillars of the social change community, from ActBlue Civic and Blavity to Mijente, Ultraviolet, Hustle, and Vote.org.
Funding decisions remain highly competitive. Of the hundreds of applications NMV reviewed this season, just 6 progressive startups were chosen for fall investments. NMV closed out 2022 with 10 new investments, plus one follow-on investment. Their fall investments include:
INTRVL helps campaigns turbocharge their ad performance with advanced media optimization and audience research tools. These innovative tools make in-field media measurement more cost-efficient and insightful, unlocking more effective ad buys without additional media spend. INTRVL has built tooling that enables them to measure and optimize multi-channel media programs as they are running.
GEN-Z for Change is a collective of Gen-Z activists that leverage the power of social media to educate our generation, encourage and mobilize civic participation, shift the political debate, and enact change. They have direct, trusted relationships with Gen-Z content creators and have a front row seat to the misinformation and disinformation pumped into social media platforms. They’re the place where the creator economy and progressive politics intersect on social media.
New Disabled South is on a mission to improve the lives of disabled people and cultivate strong disability rights and disability justice frameworks in the South through policy, advocacy, and organizing. Their work, guided by disability justice principles and centering the voices of multiply-marginalized people with disabilities, is focused on advancing a singular vision: a South where liberation and justice for all disabled people is achievable
Frame is a media company helping younger generations consume more quality, in-depth news through multimedia, immersive journalism, reaching more than 3 million monthly unique viewers. Their award-winning publication is dedicated to delivering immersive and unconventional storytelling that captivates, informs, and inspires. By exploring new angles and presenting news in innovative formats, Frame aims to deepen public understanding and foster a sense of empathy and connection with the world around us.
Bloc Media is a project of Organize For Justice, the sister organization of Justice Democrats PAC. They work to elevate the progressive bloc inside and outside of Congress. Through content and messaging, they help to shape the conversation and change the weather in which progressives operate. They believe that institutional progressives need a strong independent media presence and they’re working to occupy that space through education, storytelling and conversation.
The Center for New Data is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to using big data to protect our democracy. They build data-driven solutions for our democracy’s entrenched problems like long lines at the ballot box, voting access disparities, and gerrymandered redistricting boundaries.
