TWO12 Acquires Latium SPV

Equity management software company acquires SPV administrator.

BOERNE, TEXAS, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TWO12 (www.two12.co) today announces it has acquired Latium SPV LLC (www.latiumspv.com), a company offering services to angel investors and based in Boerne, Texas, a San Antonio region company. This acquisition is for an undisclosed amount.

Latium offers a turnkey SPV formation and administration solution for angel investors that want to pool funds together for investing in startups and for startups that want to put investors together for a cleaner cap table. SPVs, or special purpose vehicles, are legal entities that allow individuals to pool capital in order to make a single investment.

“For the startup community, this acquisition will help make it easier to get investors,” said José Padilla, founder of Latium and an experienced attorney, as well as the founder of venture capital-focused law firm Padilla Law PLLC. “With an SPV, a potential investor without the resources or willingness to make a big investment can come together with others to put together a larger investment.”

TWO12 is a software platform that allows founders, investors, and all equity holders to manage equity and ownership. TWO12 is based in Austin, Texas. The company is dedicated to helping bring success by providing industry-leading software to cap table management, valuation services, and fund administration. Latium provides support from formation to liquidation and distribution for SPVs, or special purpose vehicles used by angel investors. Latium was named in honor of the history surrounding Boerne, Texas, a growing home to angel investors.

Competitive Market Calls for More Options

According to data reported by Assure Analytics in 2022, the median investment by an SPV in the U.S. was $103,000 with an average of $20,000 per investor. With the demise of previously popular SPV platform “Assure” in December 2022, there is a need for reliable administrators and platforms.

The acquisition combines the go-to-market expertise and software platform of TWO12 with the industry expertise of Latium to provide a transparent cost and make startup investing more effortless, accessible, and inclusive.

“Now, TWO12 will expand its software platform into the SPV space and better serve the needs of our clients,” said Rajesh Gopi, TWO12’s Co-Founder. “We believe this acquisition will be a win-win for both companies and our customers.”

TWO12 currently provides a software platform for equity management to founders and investors, 409A valuation service, and venture fund administration software.